The Baker boys basketball season, which was filled with highlights, including a 10-game winning streak leading to the Bulldogs’ second straight berth in the state tournament, came to a disappointing conclusion.
And a rapid one.
In the span of about 14 hours, Baker’s dreams of its first boys state title since 2007, or even returning home with a trophy, were dashed with a pair of losses.
Henley beat Baker 77-61 on Thursday night, March 9, to move Baker into the consolation bracket starting at 9 a.m. on Friday against Crook County, a team the Bulldogs beat 67-63 in overtime on Jan. 7 in the Baker gym.
Baker led much of the game Friday morning, but the Cowboys rallied late for a 60-52 win that eliminated the Bulldogs from the tournament.
As was the case in 2022, Baker lost two straight at the state tournament.
Against Crook County, Baker led 28-23 at halftime and extended its advantage to 44-37 entering the final period.
But Crook County, which had rallied from several earlier deficits, played its best quarter of the game, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-8 in the final eight minutes.
Baker struggled in the fourth quarter against Henley, as well, outscored 20-9 by the Hornets on Thursday night.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.