The Baker boys had a perfect start to Senior Night.
And the rest of the evening went pretty well, too.
The Bulldogs’ lone senior, 6-foot-5 post Michael Gentry, scored the first basket of the game on an assist from Jaron Long.
Baker dominated the rest of the way, including a 27-0 run spanning the first and second quarters, en route to an 82-28 win that completed the Bulldogs’ regular season with a 6-0 mark in the Greater Oregon League.
Gentry, who was honored in a pregame ceremony, ended up with six points.
“Mike’s first basket wasn’t by design, actually,” Baker coach Jebron Jones said. “I believe Jaron drove the lane and Mike happened to be open and Jaron hit him with a great pass. Michael is a special young man on and off the court. He works extremely hard in the classroom on the court. His teammates love him and he loves his teammates equally. His leadership, personality and maturity definitely enhance this team in all aspects.”
The Bulldogs even donned special shirts, bearing Gentry’s number, 33, and the slogan “Mike City,” for pregame warm ups.
Ontario, which is winless on the season, struggled with Baker’s defensive pressure and relentless, fast-paced offense.
Baker led 23-5 after the first quarter, and when Ontario’s Tyce Helmick scored on a runner with 3:21 left in the second quarter to end the Bulldogs’ 27-0 streak, the lead was still 37-7.
All eight Bulldogs who played also scored.
Baker was without two starting guards. Jaxon Logsdon has been out for a couple weeks with an injury, and Grant Gambleton sustained an injury during warm ups.
Long, who made four 3-pointers, scored a game-high 20 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures. He was joined by Hudson Spike, who continued his recent run of strong performances with 16 points, Isaiah Jones with 15 and Paul Hobson with 12.
Baker scored 82 points despite having just two free throw attempts, both of which were missed.
The Bulldogs countered that with 10 3-pointers. Spike and Hobson had two each.
Although the game’s outcome was hardly in doubt after the first few minutes, Jebron Jones said he was happy with Baker’s consistent play.
“I was very pleased with our effort for the entire game, regardless of the score,” Jones said. “The young men competed on both ends of the floor and were extremely unselfish throughout the game.”
Many of Baker’s baskets were on assists, when a teammate passed up an open shot to feed a teammate who was undefended.
Baker will play for the GOL championship on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m. at BHS, then wait to find out its opponent in the Class 4A state playoffs.
ONTARIO (28)
Rodriguez 2 0-0 4, Bovedilla 1 0-0 3, Garcías 1 0-0 2, Cradduck 1 0-0 2, Evans 1 1-3 3, Williams 2 0-0 5, Trapero 0 0-0 0, Hemlock 3 1-2 9. Totals 11 2-5 28.
BAKER (82)
R. Jones 2 0-2 4, Rigueiro 3 0-0 7, Spike 7 0-0 16, I Jones 7 0-0 15, Long 8 0-0 20, Hobson 5 0-0 12, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Gentry 3 0-0 6. Totals 37 0-2 82.
Ontario 5 7 11 5 — 28
Baker 23 19 25 15 — 82
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.