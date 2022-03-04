The Baker boys basketball team is at Gladstone tonight for a Class 4A playoff game. The winner advances to the state tournament March 10-12 at Coos Bay.

Baker off to a fast start with perhaps its best first quarter of the season, leading 29-13 after the opening eight minutes.

And the Bulldogs continue their dominating play, leading 48-26 at halftime. Jaron Long leads the way with 13 points. Isaiah Jones and Hudson Spike 10 each, Paul Hobson 8 and Hayden Younger 4.

Baker remains firmly in control, leading 63-41 after the third quarter. Bulldogs go on to win, 80-52.

The Bulldogs will play Junction City, the top seed in the playoffs in a quarterfinal game at the state tournament at 2 p.m. on March 10. Junction City beat Molalla this evening, 54-39.

