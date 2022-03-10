The Baker boys basketball team will take on top-seeded Junction City this afternoon at 2 p.m. at North Bend High School in a quarterfinal game at the Class 4A state tournament.
Baker led 13-6 early, but Junction City ended the first quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 15-13. Baker starting guard Jaron Long injured his knee during the first quarter and has not returned.
Junction City extended its scoring run to 14 points to lead 20-13. Baker's Hudson Spike scored 8 points in the second quarter, but Junction City leads 29-23 at halftime.
Junction City leads by as much as 10 in the third quarter, but Baker battles back and trails 45-39 entering the fourth period.
Baker got within four points, at 47-43, early in the fourth quarter on Grant Gambleton's reverse layin, but Junction City was able to handle Baker's fullcourt press and the Bulldogs were forced to foul late, giving Junction City multiple free throws en route to a 58-47 win.
Junction City shot 57% from the field, Baker 41%.
The Bulldogs struggled to contain Junction City junior Kaleb Burnett. The 6-foot-2 junior made all 13 of his field goal tries and all four of his free throws for a game-high 30 points.
Isaiah Jones led Baker with 11 points. Jaxon Logsdon and Spike had 10 each, and Paul Hobson had 9 points.
Baker will play Friday at 9 a.m. at Marshfield High School against the loser of today's game between Philomath and Seaside.
The Baker girls are also competing in the tournament, and will play Corbett today at 7 p.m. at Marshfield High School.
All tournament games will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network, a paid subscription service, nfhsnetwork.com
