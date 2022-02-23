The Baker boys basketball team will try to take its first step toward a berth in the Class 4A state tournament by playing host to Sisters in a play-in game on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Baker gym.
The Bulldogs are 17-6 on the season, and ranked seventh in the state.
Sisters is 9-14 and had a 2-10 record in the Oregon West Conference.
That conference includes three teams ranked in the top eight — Cascade, second; Philomath, fifth; and Stayton, eighth.
Of Sisters’ 14 losses, six were to that trio, as the Outlaws lost two games to each team.
Baker and Sisters had three opponents in common this season: Estacada, Madras and Mazama.
The results:
Estacada
• Baker won 77-66 on Dec. 9
• Sisters won 44-43 on Dec. 2
Madras
• Baker won 72-68 on Jan. 7
• Sisters won 44-41 on Dec. 28
Mazama
• Baker won 64-53 on Dec. 17
• Sisters lost 59-48 on Dec. 30
If Baker beats Sisters, its most likely opponent in the next round would be Gladstone, and Baker would have to travel for the game on March 4 or 5, with a berth in the state tournament on the line. The state tournament will be March 10-12 in Coos Bay.
