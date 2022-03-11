The Baker boys first state basketball tournament game in 15 years started about as well as the Bulldogs could have hoped for.
But their momentum didn’t last.
Junction City, the tournament’s top seed, recovered from a sluggish start and used a 16-0 run spanning parts of the first and second quarters to propel its 58-47 win in a quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon, March 10, at North Bend High School.
Baker led 13-4 on Isaiah Jones’ 3-pointer, prompting Junction City coach Craig Rothenberger to call timeout with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs didn’t score again until well into the second period, by which time the Tigers had turned their 9-point deficit into a 7-point lead at 20-13.
But giving up 16 straight points wasn’t Baker’s only problem.
Just after the first-quarter timeout, starting guard Jaron Long injured his right knee while playing defense. He didn’t return.
Baker coach Jebron Jones said Long’s injury was crucial.
“I think it affected the players tremendously, and in a negative way,” Jones said. “He does a lot for our team on offense and defense. It took a toll emotionally on the kids.”
Jones said that although Long’s injury was to the same knee he injured at La Grande on Jan. 28, forcing him to miss the next two games, the injury against Junction City was a different type. Jones didn’t know Long’s prognosis as of Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs, even without Long, who scored 20 points in Baker’s playoff win at Gladstone on March 4, never let the game get away from them on Thursday.
Hudson Spike ended Junction City’s 14-0 run with a pair of free throws, and he followed with a 3-pointer to cut the Tigers’ lead to 20-18.
But every time Baker seemed poised to reverse the momentum, Junction City had an answer.
And most often the response came from the Tigers’ 6-foot-2 junior wing, Kaleb Burnett.
Burnett had one of the best games in tournament history, making every one of his shots — 13 field goals and four free throws — for a game-high 30 points.
Burnett scored the last six points of the half for Junction City and the Tigers led 29-23 at the break.
Jones said Burnett was a difficult player to deal with.
“He was crafty around the rim,” Jones said. “He played a great game for sure.”
Jones said Baker defenders also contributed to Burnett’s big game, especially when he got the ball at the top of the key and had the option of either taking a quick jumper or driving the lane.
“We did not do a good job defending the dribble,” Jones said.
Although Junction City never trailed in the second half, neither could the Tigers take complete control.
Isaiah Jones drove the lane for the first basket of the third quarter to get Baker to within 29-25, and, after yet another basket from Burnett, Jaxon Logsdon scored inside to cut the lead back to four, at 31-27.
But Baker’s pressure defense, which has flustered so many opponents this season, was less effective against Junction City and couldn’t create the series of turnovers and fastbreak baskets that the Bulldogs have thrived on in most of their 19 victories this season.
The Tigers ran an effective press break and used crisp, accurate passes to thwart the Bulldogs’ fast hands. And when Baker double-teamed a Tiger, Burnett always seemed to be open for an easy basket.
“They do a wonderful job of protecting a lead,” Jebron Jones said of the Tigers. “They have a lot of players who make great decisions with the ball. They don’t make many mistakes.”
Baker scored 15 points over turnovers (as did Junction City), but six of those were in the first quarter while the Bulldogs were rolling to the early lead.
Junction City took its largest lead at 35-27 on Court Knabe’s 15-footer with 5:08 left in the third quarter.
But Baker’s Grant Gambleton, who played extended minutes in Long’s absence, swished a 3-pointer from the left wing to get the Bulldogs back to within 35-30.
Burnett then scored 8 straight points for the Tigers as they pushed the advantage to 41-31.
Baker didn’t wilt.
Paul Hobson made a 3-pointer and a free throw, sandwiched around Burnett’s two free throws, and then Isaiah Jones hit a tough turnaround jumper from 10 feet to get Baker within 43-37 late in the quarter.
Jones scored the last basket of the third quarter and the first of the fourth to get Baker within 45-41.
After a Tiger basket, Gambleton twisted in a reverse layin to make it 47-43.
But Burnett, as always, stifled the Bulldogs’ comeback bid.
He scored two straight inside baskets, and Knabe added a free throw during a key 5-0 run that boosted the Tigers’ lead to 52-43 with 2:08 left in the game.
Baker went more than 2 minutes without a point during that decisive stretch.
The Bulldogs were forced to foul, and the Tigers made five free throws down the stretch to extend the lead before Logsdon had a steal and layin for the final points.
Jebron Jones said he was proud of his team’s resilience and effort as they tried to overcome Junction City’s lead for the majority of the game.
“It was a tough one,” Jones said. “The young men fought hard to the very end.”
Jones said he felt badly for Long.
“I know he was bummed, after all the hard work he had put in to come back from the first injury,” Jones said. “But he did a wonderful job cheering on his teammates.”
