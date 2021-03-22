Led by a dominating defense, the Baker boys soccer team beat Nyssa 5-1 Saturday afternoon, March 20, at the Baker Sports Complex to improve its record to 2-4.
“The defenders did a really good job this game, everything worked out good today. All those passing drills we’ve been doing has been working,” Baker coach Victor Benites said.
While the Baker defense was limiting Nyssa to just a couple shots on goal during the first half, sophomore Diego Quintela scored two goals and freshman Giacomo Rigueiro put the ball in the net once.
“It seemed like we were more awake today than the last game, it seemed like we came ready to play,” senior defenseman Dakota Rilee said.
In the second half Quintela completed his hat trick with his third goal, and junior Wyatt Hawkins also had a goal.
Rilee said the 5-1 win gives Baker a boost of confidence.
It also showed the value of communication, he said, as the Bulldogs were much more vocal.
“We were constantly talking, the last few games we were constantly quiet,” Rilee said. “I think we are going to come back after spring break and be ready to go again.”
Benites echoed his senior captain’s thoughts.
“We got to stay active, because we have games coming back-to-back,” Benites said.
Baker returns to the pitch Tuesday, March 30, taking on the Riverside Pirates at 5 p.m. at the Baker Sports Complex, followed by a 5 p.m. match the next day against rival La Grande.
