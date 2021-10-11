Led by Emma Baeth and Thaddeus Pepera, the Baker girls and boys cross-country teams both placed second at the Tiger Invite Friday, Oct. 8 at the La Grande Country Club.
Baeth, a senior, placed third to pace the Baker girls.
Pepera, a junior, finished fourth in the boys race.
Pine Eagle senior Caleb Brown won the individual crown in the boys race with a time of 17:04.30.
“We were very pleased with our performances and our times,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “The course was a little bit long, and so the kids were happy with overall what their times were.”
Baeth finished the 5K course in 20:56.40.
Pepera’s time was 18:05.70.
Both the girls and boys teams had two other runners place in the top eight.
On the girls side, senior Sydney Lamb finished seventh in 22:04.90, and freshman Sofia Kaaen was eighth in 22:19.10.
In the boys race, junior Jordan Mills finished seventh in 18:56.50, while freshman Daniel Brown was eight in 19:09.10.
“We had a lot of really strong races, and most importantly I had a lot of kids feeling really good about their races both time wise and fitness wise,” Cole said. “They are still getting a little bit faster.”
This week is considered a bye week for the Bulldogs, with no meet this weekend, and Cole has a training plan in mind.
“Being in Eastern Oregon with some of our big races having been canceled, it gets hard racing against some of the same people all of the time, and so this will kind of give us a break,” Cole said.
The bye week will culminate with the Bulldogs competing in the inaugural Oktoberfest fun run and walk on Saturday, Oct. 16.
“It’s really exciting,” Cole said. “I have had a lot of people that are my regulars at our other two fun runs wanted us to put one on in October, and I have always had a hard time of putting into the schedule and finding another event that goes with it.”
The Oktoberfest run, which is a fundraiser for the cross-country teams, will start at 8 a.m. at Central Park, along the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway between Washington and Valley avenues, and end at the Baker County Fairgrounds. At the midway point, along Hughes Lane, participants will pick up as many potatoes as possible and carry them to the finish line, where the spuds will be donated to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center for its food boxes.
Costumes are encouraged. Registration will start at 7 a.m. at Central Park on the day of the event, or go to https://one.bidpal.net/21oktoberfest.
Other Baker results from the Tiger Invite:
Girls
• Emma Timm, sophomore, 16th, 24:15.70.
• Katie Spaugh, sophomore, 17th, 24:22.30.
• Paige Marlia, sophomore, 18th, 25:00.20.
• Annastasia Johnson, freshman, 20th, 25:58.50.
• Avery Collier, freshman, 24th, 27:24.20.
• Sarah Plummer, senior, 25th, 27:40.50.
• Lily Collins, freshman, 27th, 31:32.60.
Boys
• Seth Mastrude, junior, 16th, 20:09.20.
• Peyton Waters, freshman, 18th, 20:18.10.
• Reeve Damschen, junior, 31st, 22:08.00.
• River Clark, junior, 33rd, 22:15.70.
• Tanner Lucas, sophomore, 34th, 22:28.90.
• Matthew Wernick, freshman, 39th, 24:53.20.
• Gaige Birmingham, junior, 40th, 25:33.50.
• Seth Holden, freshman, 41st, 26:02.10.
Middle School
Baker competed at the Mustang Invite on Thursday, Oct. 7, and the Baker boys finished second, while the girls were seventh.
Baker’s top finisher in the boys race was seventh grader Kane Hellburg, who placed fifth, finishing the 3K course in 10:49.3.
On the girls side, Baker eighth grader Sage Cuzick placed 32nd in a time of 14:04.9.
BMS runners will compete at the La Grande Wildcat Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 14.
