Baker’s track and field teams had another strong meet, with both the girls and boys placing second at the La Grande Invitational on Friday, April 8.
The boys had 73 points, behind Pendleton’s 152.
The Baker girls amassed 95.5 points, trailing only Pendleton with 122.5.
“Our weather was less than ideal, having said that our athletes did a great job of focusing on what they have control of — themselves,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “As a team both the boys and girls competed really well. Our depth in all events is helping out in these bigger meets.”
On the girls side, Emma Baeth was a two-time individual winner, finishing first in both the 800 and 1,500 races. Her time of 5:09 in the 1,500 was just off her personal record.
Baeth also ran the anchor leg as Baker won the 4x400 relay, joining Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca and Sofia Hanson.
Cole said Emma Timm had a “breakout meet,” placing third in the 800 and, running for the first time in the 1,500, placing fourth behind teammates Baeth and Sydney Lamb, who was third.
“As her confidence grows, she grows,” Cole said of Timm.
Lamb also placed fifth in the 800.
Freshman Sofie Kaaen was second in the 3,000 and fourth in the pole vault.
Ryann Paulsen was second in the javelin with a throw of 103 feet, 5 inches, a solid mark given the strong crosswind, Cole said.
Baker placed second in the 4x100 relay with a quartet of Anna Belding, Lillee Henry, Jayden Whitford and Alexis Conant.
Boys
Dash Bloomer finished third in the javelin — a personal best despite the wind — and triple jump, and Reeve Damschen was third in the pole vault.
Mike Gentry was fourth in the discus and shot put.
“Mike Gentry continues to get stronger all the time,” Cole said.
Malaki Myer was fourth in the 400, and followed in order by teammates Angel DeArcos, Wyatt Hawkins and Diego Quintela.
Myer, DeArcos and Quintela all had personal bests, Cole said.
Baker swept the two relays.
In the 4x400, Thaddeus Pepera, Quintela, Hawkins and DeArcos won in 3:44.86.
The 4x100 team — Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Quintela and Myer as the anchor — finished in 46.43.
Cole said Peyton Waters ran well in both the 800 and 1,500.
“He is really coming on,” she said. “When he realized the potential he has, he can get much better.”
Baker will compete in the Buck Track Invite Classic on Friday, April 15, at Pendleton High School.
Powder Valley and Pine Eagle
In the boys side of the meet, Powder Valley was ninth and Pine Eagle 14th.
Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon was first in the long jump and third in the 100. Teammate Kaden Krieger was second in the high jump.
Pine Eagle’s Caleb Brown placed second in the 1,500.
Among the girls, Pine Eagle placed 13th, led by Ella Randall’s first-place finish in the shot put.
Individual results
BOYS
100
Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 11.73; Kaden Krieger (PV), 5th, 11.83; Josh Hunt (PE), 22nd, 12.55; Gaige Birmingham, 29th, 12.84; Tom Gregg (PV), 36th, 13.15; James Denson (PE), 47th, 13.46; Logan Profitt (PV), 54th, 13.85; Orrin Cobb (PV), 60th, 14.15; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 61st, 14.16; Haven Olson, 69th, 14.96; Max Thomas (PE), 76th, 16.25
200
Malaki Myer, 9th, 24.62; Wyatt Hawkins, 11th, 24.78; Cole Morgan (PE), 15th, 25.16; Kayden Garvin, 16th, 25.31; Angel DeArcos, 20th, 25.52; Gaige Birmingham, 24th, 25.75; Josh Hunt (PE), 29th, 26.00; Reid Davis (PE), 34th, 26.87; James Denson (PE), 35th, 26.98; Trace Gover (PE), 44th, 27.98; Casey Vaughan (PV), 55th, 28.79; Orrin Cobb (PV), 58th, 29.54; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 62nd, 30.33; Allen Bedolla (PV), 63rd, 30.48; Haven Olson, 66th, 32.54
400
Malaki Myer, 4th, 55.14; Angel DeArcos, 5th, 55.22; Wyatt Hawkins, 6th, 55.76; Diego Quintela, 7th, 55.96; Jackson Chandler (PV), 9th, 56.19; Gabriel Brown (PE), 23rd, 1:02.94; Nick Hughes, 33rd, 1:09.80
800
Cooper Gover (PE), 6th, 2:15.15; Peyton Waters, 11th, 2:20.88; Jordan Mills, 14th, 2:22.26; Giacoma Rigueiro, 15th, 2:22.39; Seth Mastrude, 17th, 2:22.78; Sage Darlington, 37th, 2:42.76
1,500
Caleb Brown (PE), 2nd, 4:15.21; Jordan Mills, 10th, 4:46.76; Thaddeus Pepera, 12th, 4:52.24; Hunter Bingham (PV), 4:58.06; Seth Mastrude, 18th, 5:00.87; Peyton Waters, 19th, 5:01.00; Gabriel Brown (PE), 25th, 5:14.39; Karsten Cikanek, 26th, 5:15.72; Allen Bedolla (PV), 40th, 5:42.87; Sage Darlington, 44th, 5:53.18; Nick Hughes, 46th, 5:56.35
3,000
Karsten Cikanek, 12th, 11:36.30; Tanner Lucas, 17th, 13:00.28
110 hurdles
Casey Vaughan (PV), 11th, 21.61
300 hurdles
Dash Bloomer, 6th, 45.97
4x100 relay
Baker, 1st, 46.43 (Wyatt Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer)
Pine Eagle, 6th, 49.92 (Reid Davis, Brock Farley, Josh Hunt, Cole Morgan)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 3:44.86 (Thaddeus Pepera, Diego Quintela, Wyatt Hawkins, Angel DeArcos)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 4th, 38-6; Tate Powell, 6th, 36-3; Logan Profitt (PV), 11th, 35-0; Caleb Kerns (PV), 18th, 33-5; Casey Vaughan (PV), 22nd, 31-4.5; Dillon Multop, 24th, 31-3.75; Izek Cleveland, 26th, 31-1.75; Jacob Mills, 28th, 30-10.75; Josh Hunt (PE), 35th, 29-3.25; Tristan Mulkey, 40th, 28-3.75; Colton Birmingham, 48th, 25-5.24; Max Thomas (PE), 62nd, 22-9; Kevin Gutierrez, 66th, 20-1
Discus
Mike Gentry, 4th, 107-7; Tate Powell, 8th, 101-3; Logan Profitt (PV), 11th, 96-5; Dillon Multop, 13th, 94-0; Caleb Kerns (PV), 16th, 89-8.5; Jason Mills, 17th, 86-6; Izek Cleveland, 38th, 68-6; Tristan Mulkey, 39th, 68-0.5; Colton Birmingham, 40th, 67-0; Max Thomas (PE), 49th, 61-7.5; Kevin Gutierrez, 58th, 46-11; James Denson (PE), 61st, 38-9.5
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 3rd, 135-2; Brock Farley (PE), 7th, 114-6; Gaige Birmingham, 8th, 114-0; Colton Birmingham, 11th, 109-8.5; Caleb Kerns (PV), 21st, 102-0.5; Mike Gentry, 23rd, 100-2; Izek Cleveland, 42nd, 85-3; Jacob Mills, 45th, 83-8; Orrin Cobb (PV), 61st, 73-3.5; Tristan Mulkey, 64th, 72-3; Kevin Gutierrez, 70th, 64-1.5
High jump
Kaden Krieger (PV), 2nd, 6-0; Thaddeus Pepera, 5th, 5-6
Pole Vault
Reeve Damschen, 3rd, 10-0; Michael Endersby, 12th, 7-0; Gaige Birmingham, 12th, 7-0
Long jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 1st, 19-9.25; Jackson Chandler (PV), 5th, 17-10.25; Giacoma Rigueiro, 9th, 17-0; Brock Farley (PE), 11th, 16-7.75; Tate Powell, 13th, 16-7.25; Reeve Damschen, 19th, 16-1.75; Kayden Garvin, 23rd, 15-8.25; Tom Gregg (PV), 46th, 13-11.75; Trace Gover (PE), 51st, 13-4.25; Allen Bedolla (PV), 61st, 11-4.75
Triple jump
Dash Bloomer, 3rd, 38-5
GIRLS
100
Taylor Cochell (PE), 14th, 14.57; Alexis Conant, 15th, 14.58; Lillee Henry, 20th, 14.79; Ella Randall (PE), 23rd, 14.92; Lani Pierce, 38th, 16.47; Emma Annis (PE), 43rd, 16.98
200
Sofia Hanson, 11th, 30.44; Ella Randall (PE), 23rd, 32.04; Jodi Bingham (PV), 30th, 32.84; Jayden Whitford, 37th, 33.22; Anna Johnson, 39th, 33.91; Lilly Collins, 43rd, 34.36; Lani Pierce, 45th, 35.31
400
Sofia Hanson, 6th, 1:10.00
800
Emma Baeth, 1st, 2:31.16; Emma Timm, 3rd, 2:46.39; Sydney Lamb, 5th, 2:49.22
1,500
Emma Baeth, 1st, 5:09.11; Sydney Lamb, 3rd, 5:45.53; Emma Timm, 4th, 6:01.32; Sofie Kaaen, 5th, 6:02.11; Taylor Cochell (PE), 18th, 6:30.68; Emma Annis (PE), 26th, 7:31.38
3,000
Sofie Kaaen, 2nd, 12:37.73
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 5th, 18.78; Alexis Conant, 8th, 20.08; Anna Johnson, 14th, 20.65; Jayden Whitford, 16th, 21.24
300 hurdles
Jayden Whitford, 7th, 1:00.46; Anna Johnson, 9th, 1:01.45
4x100 relay
Baker, 2nd, 55.09 (Anna Belding, Lillee Henry, Jayden Whitford, Alexis Conant)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:27.38 (Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca, Sofia Hanson, Emma Baeth)
Shot put
Ella Randall (PE), 1st, 33-5.5; Ryann Paulsen, 8th, 26-11; Abby Cox (PV), 10th, 26-4; Lilly Collins, 14th, 24-3.5; Dallee Bingham (PV), 22nd, 22-10.5; Evan Rexroad, 36th, 21-3; Hadley Wallace (PV), 39th, 20-2; Meadoh Waldrop, 44th, 18-4.5
Discus
Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 11th, 67-11; Abby Cox (PV), 21st, 61-3; Evan Rexroad, 23rd, 60-9; Ryann Paulsen, 25th, 59-6.5; Hadley Wallace (PV), 26th, 59-4; Meadoh Waldrop, 46th, 31-5.5
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 2nd, 103-05; Ella Randall (PE), 5th, 93-3; Dallee Bingham (PV), 9th, 79-7.5; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 20th, 68-0; Emma Annis (PE), 49th, 35-10; Meadoh Waldrop, 52nd, 31-4
High jump
Brooklyn Jaca, 6th, 4-4; Alexis Conant, 12th, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 7-0
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 15th, 12-8.75; Jaycee Gray (PV), 23rd, 12-2.5; Jodi Bingham (PV), 34th, 11-0; Lani Pierce, 37th, 10-9.25
Triple jump
Taylor Cochell (PE), 6th, 24-7
