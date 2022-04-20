Baker’s track and field teams put on a dominant performance in winning the girls and boys team titles in a five-team meet Tuesday, April 19, at Ontario.
The Baker boys amassed 259 points to more than double up runner-up Ontario, with 114.5. Vale had 96.5 points, Harper 69 and Four Rivers 12.
In the girls meet, Baker had 222 points. Ontario was second with 147, Vale had 102, Four Rivers 15 and Harper 10.
Baker had many individual champions in both the girls and boys meets, including several who won multiple events.
On the girls side, Ryann Paulsen won the discus and javelin throws, and Jozie Ramos won the high jump and shot put.
Other individual winners included Emma Baeth in the 400 and Anna Belding in the 800. Baker’s 4x400 relay team of Sofie Kaaen, Sydney Lamb, Sofia Hanson and Lani Pierce finished first.
In the boys meet, Tate Powell was a triple winner, claiming the discus, shot put and long jump, and Dash Bloomer won the triple jump and javelin.
Other individual winners were Wyatt Hawkins in the 400, Thaddeus Pepera in the high jump, Jordan Mills in the 3,000, Karsten Cikanek in the 1,500 and Angel DeArcos in the 800.
TEAM SCORES
BOYS
Baker 259, Ontario 114.5, Vale 96.5, Harper 69, Four Rivers 12
GIRLS
Baker 222, Ontario 147, Vale 102, Four Rivers 15, Harper 10
GIRLS
100
Emma Baeth, 3rd, 14.41, Alexis Conant, 5th, 14.92, Lillee Henry, 7th, 15.12, Jayden Whitford, 10th, 15.31, Lani Pierce, 13th, 16.74
200
Emma Baeth, 2nd, 29.43, Sofia Hanson, 3rd, 30.74, Jozie Ramos, 4th, 30.93, Emma Timm, 7th, 31.81, Sofie Kaaen, 10th, 32.51, Anna Johnson, 13th, 34.00; Sydney Lamb, 14th, 34.51, Lilly Collins, 15th, 34.93
400
Emma Baeth, 1st, 1:04.17, Emma Timm, 2nd, 1:07.64, Sofia Hanson, 3rd, 1:10.03; Sydney Lamb, 4th, 1:11.50, Sofie Kaaen, 5th, 1:12.50
800
Anna Belding, 1st, 2:44.57, Sydney Lamb, 2nd, 2:44.69; Sofie Kaaen, 3rd, 2:49.43
100 hurdles
Alexis Conant, 3rd, 20.75, Anna Johnson, 4th, 21.44
300 hurdles
Jayden Whitford, 3rd, 58.67, Anna Johnson, 4th, 1:00.15
4x100 relay
Baker, 3rd, 55.71 (Sofia Hanson, Lillee Henry, Jayden Whitford, Alexis Conant)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:28.53 (Sofie Kaaen, Sydney Lamb, Sofia Hanson, Lani Pierce)
Shot put
Jozie Ramos, 1st, 28-5; Ryann Paulsen, 2nd, 27-0; Lilly Collins, 4th, 25-5.5; Meadoh Waldrop, 8th, 22-11
Discus
Ryann Paulsen, 1st, 65-06; Lilly Collins, 3rd, 59-4; Meadoh Waldrop, 6th, 45-7
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 1st, 106-0; Jozie Ramos, 3rd, 80-2; Meadoh Waldrop, 12th, 44-9
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 1st, 5-0; Brooklyn Jaca, 2nd, 4-4; Anna Johnson, Alexis Conant, 3rd, 4-0
Long jump
Lani Pierce, 7th, 11-10
BOYS
100
Malaki Myer, 3rd, 11.94; Kayden Garvin, 8th, 12.49; Diego Quintela, 9th, 12.68; Reeve Damschen, 10th, 12.71; Thaddeus Pepera, 12th, 12.88; Sage Darlington, 20th, 13.71; Nick Hughes, 24th, 14.19; Haven Olson, 27th, 15.82
200
Malaki Myer, 2nd, 24.42; Diego Quintela, 7th, 25.25; Thaddeus Pepera, 9th, 25.61; Kayden Garvin, 10th, 25.70; Gaige Birmingham, 12th, 26.13; Angel DeArcos, 16th, 27.21; Gabe Bott, 19th, 28.26; Nick Hughes, 23rd, 29.02; Daniel Brown, 24th, 29.66; Haven Olson, 25th, 33.10
400
Wyatt Hawkins, 1st, 54.25; Angel DeArcos, 2nd, 54.82; Giacomo Rigueiro, 4th, 56.66; Seth Mastrude, 6th, 58.51; Daniel Brown, 8th, 59.45; Jordan Mills, 9th, 59.65; Peyton Waters, 10th, 1:01.40; Sage Darlington, 12th, 1:03.40; Nick Hughes, 14th, 1:05.22; Haven Olson, 16th, 1:13.38
800
Angel DeArcos, 1st, 2:16.71; Daniel Brown, 2nd, 2:23.14; Karsten Cikanek, 6th, 2:29.21
1,500
Karsten Cikanek, 1st, 5:07.22
3,000
Jordan Mills, 1st, 10:31.93; Peyton Waters, 2nd, 10:45.86; Seth Mastrude, 3rd, 11:10.32; Michael Endersby, 4th, 13:00.08; Jacob Mills, 7th, 14:04.25; Wade Hawkins, 8th, 15:56.44
4x100 relay
Baker, 1st, 45.79 (Wyatt Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer); Baker, 4th, 53.45 (Colton Birmingham, Mike Gentry, Tate Powell, Izek Cleveland)
4x400 relay
Baker, 2nd, 4:15.56 (Gaige Birmingham, Reeve Damschen, Karsten Cikanek, Sage Darlington); Baker, 3rd, 4:16.59 (Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Angel DeArcos, Giacomo Riguiero)
Shot put
Tate Powell, 1st, 37-10; Mike Gentry, 2nd, 37-0; Izek Cleveland, 9th, 30-6; Jacob Mills, 10th, 30-5.5; Dillon Multop, 12th, 29-0; Colton Birmingham, 15th, 24-7; Colton Birmingham, 15th, 24-7
Discus
Tate Powell, 1st, 118-2; Mike Gentry, 3rd, 98-4; Dillon Multop, 4th, 97-1; Jacob Mills, 6th, 93-0; Alex Hobbs, 8th, 82-6; Colton Birmingham, 11th, 75-7; Izek Cleveland, 15th, 73-1
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 1st, 121-0; Gaige Birmingham, 2nd, 117-0; Colton Birmingham, 6th, 105-8; Alex Hobbs, 8th, 101-4; Izek Cleveland, 13th, 83-11
High jump
Thaddeus Pepera, 1st, 5-6; Giacomo Rigueiro, 4th, 5-4; Gabe Bott, 5th, 5-2
Pole Vault
Reeve Damschen, 2nd, 10-0; Gabe Bott, 3rd, 9-6; Gaige Birmingham, 4th, 8-0
Long jump
Tate Powell, 1st, 17-7; Dash Bloomer, 6th, 16-7; Kayden Garvin, 13th, 14-4; Giacomo Rigueiro, 16th, 11-9
Triple jump
Dash Bloomer, 1st, 39-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.