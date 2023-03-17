HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Baker boys golf team finished third out of 17 teams at the Homedale Ice Breaker tournament on Wednesday, March 15.
Sophomore Jaxon Logsdon shot a round of 80 to pace the Bulldogs.
Freshman Eli Long was two shots back with an 82, and sophomore Isaiah Jones carded an 89.
Junior Kaden Conklin shot 100, and freshman Xander Rexroad, in his first tournament, shot 137.
Baker’s team total of 351 (the top four scores are counted) was five shots behind runner-up Homedale, and 15 shots behind Kimberly.
Baker coach Mike Long said he was pleased with Baker’s results considering it was the first time the Bulldogs have actually swung clubs on grass this year.
With snow on their home course, Quail Ridge in Baker City, Baker’s players have had to hit off pads in the BHS gym. Long said the team also has a computer simulator that helps players hone their swings, but that’s not a real substitute for swinging outdoors.
In addition, Logsdon and Jones were occupied until this week with completing the basketball season.
“I had no expectations for scores (at Homedale),” Long said. “You need to get that first tournament under your belt. We’ll just build on that.”
Long also knows what Logsdon and Jones are capable of.
As freshmen last year, they led Baker to a second-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament. That tied the 2013 squad for the best finish for a Baker boys team.
Jones tied for fourth in the individual standings, and Logsdon was 16th, as the Bulldogs tied with Valley Catholic just three strokes behind state champion Banks.
“Our ceiling is pretty high,” Long said.
Adding Eli Long (who is Mike Long’s son), and returning Conklin, who tied for 29th in the state tournament last year, gives the Bulldogs a solid group, all of whom are capable, in good scoring conditions, to shave many shots off their scores at Homedale, Mike Long said.
The conditions at Homedale were quite a distance from good.
Long said the temperature was 43 degrees, with winds gusting to 20 mph.
Even so, Logsdon birdied two of the final three holes, including driving the green on the par-4 18th hole.
Ontario’s Tyce Helmick was the individual medalist at Homedale with a round of 70.
Logsdon tied for seventh, and Eli Long was eighth.
Baker’s boys and girls teams will travel to Birch Creek near Pendleton for a tournament on Tuesday, March 21.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.