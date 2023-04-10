Isaiah Jones, left, took the individual title on Friday's invitational in Pendleton, with a par-perfect score of 72 at the Wildhorse Golf Course. The boys team placed first overall. Top row, left to right, Zander Rexroad and Grant Gambleton. Bottom row, Eli Long, middle, and Kaden Conklin.
With Isaiah Jones leading the way with an even par round of 72, the Baker boys golf team won the team title at the Nixyaawii Invitational Friday, April 7 at Wildhorse.
Jones carded a 37 on the front nine and 35 on the back. He was four shots better than Wyatt Brown of Riverside, who was second with a round of 76.
Baker’s Eli Long was third with a round of 79, and Kaden Conklin carded an 87 to place fourth overall.
“Isaiah Jones just played steady all day, and had a couple birdies and a couple bogies,” Baker coach Mike Long said. “Eli Long and he actually both went one under for the last 10 holes, but Eli had a stretch of six holes where he had six double bogies and some troubles, so that was good for him to come back from being eight down.”
The team hadn’t originally planned to attend and had almost missed the event until coach Long received an invitation.
“The Nixy coach emailed me early last week,” he said. “Don’t know why they didn’t have the tournament on the schedule, we just thought it would be a good one to go to, see the course before we go to the tournament on Monday.”
Baker returned to Wildhorse on Monday, April 10 for the Nils Nelson Invitational, named for the former golf coach at Pendleton.
In Friday’s event, coach Long said Conklin had a strong tournament.
“That was a nice match for Kaden, he’s been shooting in the 90s and very capable of shooting 80s,” Long said.
Zander Rexroad shot a round of 108 for Baker, and Grant Gambleton carded a 117.
“It was 50 degrees and windy, and they played pretty good, Grant Gambleton’s first tournament and then we had Zander Rexroad’s third tournament ever,” Long said.
Despite being without one of its top players, Jaxon Logsdon, who had a baseball doubleheader Friday, Baker ran away with the team title, 83 strokes ahead of Riverside.
“I told the coach who was putting it on that we were looking to get practice and get ready for state, none of these things mean much before districts and state, just getting those tournaments and rounds in,” Long said.
