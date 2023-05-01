Elias Swings

Baker freshman Eli Long, show here playing on April 24 at Quail Ridge in Baker City, was the medalist at a tournament in La Grande on April 28, 2023, in La Grande.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

LA GRANDE — Baker’s boys golf team continued its stellar play on Friday, April 28 at the La Grande Country Club, with freshman Eli Long winning medalist honors and leading the Bulldogs to the team title against La Grande, Pendleton and Mac-Hi on a sunny, warm day.

Long shot a round of 74, three strokes ahead of his teammate, Isaiah Jones.

