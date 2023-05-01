LA GRANDE — Baker’s boys golf team continued its stellar play on Friday, April 28 at the La Grande Country Club, with freshman Eli Long winning medalist honors and leading the Bulldogs to the team title against La Grande, Pendleton and Mac-Hi on a sunny, warm day.
Long shot a round of 74, three strokes ahead of his teammate, Isaiah Jones.
“He had a good day,” Mike Long, who is also Eli’s dad, said of his son’s round. “Isaiah played super steady, Eli birdied two holes. It’s really gonna be helpful to have two kids playing steady and shooting a good round most days.”
Pendleton’s Zach McLeod was third at 83, and La Grande’s John Remily fourth with a round of 85.
In the team standings, Baker’s total of 342 was 20 strokes ahead of La Grande.
Other Baker individual scores were Kaden Conklin with a round of 94, Grant Gambleton (97) and another freshman, Xander Rexroad, had his best round of the season,104.
(The top four individual scores are tallied to derive the team score.)
The Baker boys and girls traveled to Ontario for a tournament on Monday, May 1. Two players who also compete on the BHS baseball team, Jaxon Logsdon and Palmer Chandler, were competing at the Ontario tourney.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
