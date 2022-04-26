Isaiah Jones hits his tee shot on the 15th hole at Quail Ridge Golf Course during the Baker Invitational on Monday, April 25, 2022. Jones shot an even-par 70 to win medalist honors as he and his teammates won the team title.
Isaiah Jones hits his tee shot on the 15th hole at Quail Ridge Golf Course during the Baker Invitational on Monday, April 25, 2022. Jones shot an even-par 70 to win medalist honors as he and his teammates won the team title.
Baker freshman Isaiah Jones birdied the first two holes and went on to shoot an even-par round of 70 to win medalist honors at the Baker Invitational boys golf tournament on Monday, April 25, at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Jones led Baker to the team title. The Bulldogs’ top four scores totaled 315 strokes, ahead of runner-up Fruitland, Idaho, at 338, and La Grande in third at 358.
Baker’s Jesse Maldonado carded a 76 to place third overall.
Baker’s other varsity scores were Kaden Conklin, 82, Gavin Stecher, 87, and Palmer Chandler, 88.
Baker coach Mike Long said players took advantage of the dry weather by starting a few minutes earlier than expected with possible rain forecast later in the day.
“Those guys haven’t had the best weather, we finally got a little good weather,” Long said. “They play out there all the time, so it’s not unusual for them to shoot those scores.”
Baker competed against eight other teams — Mac-Hi, Weiser, Ontario, Nyssa, Homedale, Fruitland, La Grande and Vale. Burns had three players, one short of a full team.
Baker had three players in the junior varsity tournament. Owen Higdon had a round of 101, Alex Ritter shot a 107, and Kade Rudi a 127.
Long said Baker has a busy schedule ahead. The girls and boys teams were slated to travel to Walla Walla, Washington, on Wednesday, April 27, the boys have a tournament Friday, April 29, in La Grande, and both boys and girls teams are scheduled to travel to Ontario on May 2.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.