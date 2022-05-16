BANKS -- The Baker boys golf team is in second place after the first of two rounds at the Class 4A state tournament at Quail Hollow in Banks.

Baker's team score (top four scores) after the first round on Monday, May 16, was 335 strokes, six strokes behind Valley Catholic of Beaverton. Baker is tied with Banks.

Baker's Isaiah Jones is in fifth place in the individual standings after shooting a 4-over round of 76.

Baker's other individual scores are Jaxon Logsdon, 82, tied for 12th; Jesse Maldonado, 88, tied for 26th; Gavin Stecher, 89, tied for 30th; and Kaden Conklin, 93, tied for 38th.

The second round is Tuesday, May 17.

The Baker girls golf team is in eighth place in the team standings after Monday's first of two rounds at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament at Eagle Crest Resort near Redmond.

Gretchen Morgan led Baker with a round of 102. She is tied for 25th overall.

Other Baker scores in the first round:

• Lilly Wilson, 104, 28th place

• Caitlin Lien, 107, tied for 31st

• Makenna Shamion, 117, tied for 41st

The tournament concludes on Tuesday, May 17.

