With a berth in the playoffs at stake, the Baker boys soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with Pendleton on Senior Night, Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Sports Complex.
The draw moved Baker’s record to 3-5-4, with one match remaining, Monday, Oct. 24 at Ontario at 3 p.m. Pacific time.
Baker could have clinched a playoff berth with a win over Pendleton.
The Bulldogs still have a chance to clinch a playoff spot by beating Ontario.
After a pre-match ceremony honoring Baker seniors Diego Quintela, Dysan Robb, Mark Shetler, Austin Hays, Diego Jones-Bedolla, Anthony Betts, Danny Cunningham and Francesco Debellis, Jones-Bedolla had two shots on goal in the first 4 minutes, but neither found the net.
The Buckaroos had several shots as well, but Baker keeper Noah Lien made multiple saves against shots both low and high.
The match, played on a evening when ash aphids were thick in the sky, remained scoreless until just 6 minutes remained.
Pendleton broke the scoreless tie with a goal, but sophomore Aldo Duran responded with a tying goal with less than 2 minutes left.
“We played a really good game,” Baker coach Victor Benites said. “It wasn’t an easy game.”
Pendleton beat Baker 3-1 in the team’s previous meeting Sept. 28 at Pendleton.
Following a controversial ending in Baker’s 0-0 draw at La Grande on Oct. 15, when Baker’s Giacomo Rigueiro’s goal was ruled to have crossed the goal line after the match ended, the scoreboard clock at the Sports Complex on Thursday stopped at the 2-minute mark, after which the head referee kept the time.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.