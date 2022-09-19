Baker's Alan Bedolla in action against McCall, Idaho, earlier this season. The Bulldogs tied Fruitland 3-3 on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Fruitland.
The Baker boys soccer team played to a 3-3 tie at Fruitland, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 17 in a back-and-forth match with the Grizzlies.
Baker led 2-0 early.
Fruitland then scored three straight goals, the last one in the second half, but Baker senior Diego Quintela netted a penalty kick with about 10 minutes left for the tie.
Baker coach Victor Benites said the Bulldogs “played good, never gave up, and I’m very much proud of all the players.”
Baker’s record stands at 2-3-1.
“We started good, scored our first goal about 10 to 15 minutes into the game by Diego Quintela,” Benites said.
About 10 minutes later, the Bulldogs’ lead grew to 2-0 when junior Giacomo Rigueiro scored on a penalty kick.
Fruitland rallied with two goals before the intermission.
The Grizzlies then took their first lead at 3-2 with a goal with about 18 minutes left in the match.
That led to Quintela’s second goal.
Baker returned to Idaho on Monday, Sept. 19 to take on Weiser.
The Bulldogs open league play on Wednesday, Sept. 21 by playing host to La Grande at 4 p.m. at the Sports Complex.
“We’re certainly focused on preparing ourselves mentally and physically for our first league match,” Baker assistant coach John Quintela said.
