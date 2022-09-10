The Baker boys soccer team took an early lead in its home opener against McCall on Thursday, Sept. 8, but the Bulldogs couldn’t fend off the Vandals, falling 7-3.
Baker scored in the first 5 minutes as Diego Quintela found the net.
McCall kept the ball on Baker’s side for much of the first half, though, keeping up the offensive pressure and tying the score at 1.
Baker’s Austin Hays then scored a goal to give Baker the lead back at 2-1.
But McCall scored twice in the final 24 minutes to take a 3-2 lead at halftime.
The Vandals extended their lead to 4-2 with a goal about 15 minutes into the second half, but Quintela responded with his second goal, getting Baker to within 4-3.
But that was the last goal for Baker, and McCall scored three more times for the final margin.
“It definitely wasn’t the result we were looking for, there were defensive miscues that were leading to some opposing goals,” Baker assistant coach John Quintela said. “On offensive we weren’t putting our plays together, need to work on moving and passing in open spaces, but there’s a lot of positives we can take away from it.”
Quintela noted that in the second half McCall had the strong wind at their back, giving the Vandals an advantage.
Baker, 1-3 on the season, played host to Payette, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“We’re definitely hoping for a better result,” Quintela said. “These early season games give coaches a chance to see what we need to work on and push for that better outcome.”
