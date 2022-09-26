The Baker boys soccer team’s rematch with Payette was much more competitive than the first match, but the Bulldogs again came away with the win on a last-minute goal from senior Diego Quintela.
Two weeks after beating the Pirates 7-4 at the Baker Sports Complex, the Bulldogs traveled to Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 24 and prevailed 3-2.
The win boosted Baker’s season record to 3-3-2.
“This match was much more competitive than the last one,” Baker assistant coach John Quintela said, “and was knotted up for most of it.”
The Pirates’ defense was stronger than in the first match.
But so was Baker’s, allowing just half as many goals.
The Pirates claimed the first goal of the game, leaving the Bulldogs scrambling to flip the odds in the first half, but Baker’s confidence redoubled once they’d evened the board.
“They scored first and we were able to level it before the halftime with a goal off a corner kick from Aldo Duran,” Quintela said.
In the second half, both teams scored via penalty kicks from hand balls inside the 18-yard box.
“Ours was placed in the back of the net by Giacomo Rigueiro,” Quintela said.
The score remained tied at 2 until, with just 26 seconds left, Diego Quintela took a pass from Rigueiro and put the ball in the net.
Baker coach Victor Benites praised the work in goal of Baker keeper Noah Lien.
“I think he was the player of the game,” Benites said. “I think he saved us around 15 to 20 shots.”
Baker was missing a couple of starters due to injury, but players dealt with having to fill in at positions they don’t normally play.
“All the boys worked hard to win the game,” Benites said, noting that the Pirates had improved since the Sept. 10 match.
Coach Quintela said the Bulldogs were pleased to get back on the winning track after playing to draws in their two previous matches, against La Grande and Fruitland.
“It was a much needed win having had back to back draws coming into this match,” Quintela said. “This win should bolster their confidence as we move deeper into league play.”
Baker returns to Greater Oregon League competition Wednesday, Sept. 28 when the Bulldogs travel to Pendleton for a 4 p.m. match. After a nonleague match at Weiser on Thursday, Sept. 29, Baker returns to the Sports Complex for a league match on Oct. 4 against Ontario at 4 p.m.
