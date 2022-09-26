The Baker boys soccer team’s rematch with Payette was much more competitive than the first match, but the Bulldogs again came away with the win on a last-minute goal from senior Diego Quintela.

Two weeks after beating the Pirates 7-4 at the Baker Sports Complex, the Bulldogs traveled to Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 24 and prevailed 3-2.

