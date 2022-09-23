For 80 minutes the Baker boys soccer team battled rival La Grande up and down the field at the Baker Sports Complex.
And for 80 minutes neither the Bulldogs nor the Tigers could put the ball in the net.
The net result on Wednesday, Sept. 21 was a 0-0 draw.
“It’s almost a win, but it’s not,” Baker coach Victor Benites saidafter the match, with some humor about the outcome.
“I know we have a better team than La Grande does, but we just don’t know why we dropped down to their level,” Benites said. “Could have went either way because whoever scored one goal would have won the battle. But anyway, it’s a good game, you know, ties.”
It was Baker’s second straight draw, following a 3-3 match at Fruitland on Sept. 17. Baker’s season record is 2-3-2 heading into a match at Payette on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Benites said Baker had plenty of opportunities to break the scoreless tie against La Grande.
“I think we need to work on finishing, that’s the main thing, because we had a lot of runs, a lot of shots at the end there, but nothing,” he said.
The game was not without highlights for Baker.
The scoreless tie left no room for errors from defenders, and Baker goalkeeper Noah Lien catch several high-arcing shots and a few line drive strikes to keep La Grande off the scoreboard.
Defender Wade Hawkins also managed three header returns in the span of two minutes in the second half as well.
Benites said he is looking forward to the rematch with Payette, a team Baker beat 7-4 on Sept. 10.
“I think we can beat them again,” Benites said. “Just depends how our boys come out ready to play.”
