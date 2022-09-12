Diego Quintela delivered one Baker's seven goals versus the Paytte Pirates on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Sports Complex.
Alan Bedolla recovering the ball during Baker's 7-4 win over Payette on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Giacomo Rigueiro, who had one of Baker's goals in a 7-4 win over Payette, battles a Pirate for control of the ball on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Baker goalkeeper Noah Lien, in yellow jersey, returns the ball to play during the Bulldogs' win over Payette on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Baker boys soccer team turned its efforts in practice into real results on Saturday, Sept. 10, tallying seven goals in a 7-4 romp over the Payette Pirates at the Sports Complex.
“This whole week we’ve been working on passing and making runs and trying to finish,” Baker coach Victor Benites said. “We just need to keep practicing hard and do what we do playing the game.”
The first half was competitive, with Baker leading 3-2 late before scoring again to take a 4-2 lead at the intermission.
Baker, which improved its season record to 2-2, extended its lead in the second half.
Austin Hays had a pair of goals for the Bulldogs. Teammates Alan Bedolla, Diego Quintela, Aldo Duran, Alex Wise and Giacoma Rigueiro each had single goals.
Although Benites was pleased, he said the Bulldogs still need to do a better job of talking with each during matches.
“We just gotta have a little bit more communication, we’re getting better though,” he said. “We’ll work on defense, we’ll work on offense too.”
He recognized the defensive efforts of Jaden Yencopal, Duran and Wade Hawkins, as well as goalkeeper Noah Lien.
“Actually, the whole defense did really good, I’m really proud of them, everyone worked hard today,” Benites said.
Baker will play host to Fruitland on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
“We’ll find out once we start playing, and see how good they are,” Benites said. “We got a good team this year. We’re doing better so far.”
