The Baker boys soccer team stayed within reach of sixth-ranked Ontario on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Sports Complex, but the Tigers pulled away in the second half for a 6-1 win.
Ontario improved to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play.
The Baker boys soccer team stayed within reach of sixth-ranked Ontario on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Sports Complex, but the Tigers pulled away in the second half for a 6-1 win.
Ontario improved to 6-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play.
Baker dropped to 3-4-2 overall, 0-1-1 in league play.
The Bulldogs trailed 2-0 at halftime, and coach Victor Benites was generally pleased with Baker’s effort.
“I thought we played hard, we kept up with them, we just couldn’t finish,” Benites said.
He credited goalkeeper Noah Lien for turning back several Ontario shots.
“If it wasn’t for him they would’ve scored 10 more goals,” Benites said.
Baker scored its lone goal when sophomore midfielder Aldo Duran kicked the ball past the Ontario keeper, who had deflected a shot from Baker senior Diego Quintela.
“I told the boys after the match it wasn’t their best effort, but it also wasn’t our worst,” Baker assistant coach John Quintela said. “To us coaches it was a much more competitive match than the score reveals. It showed they’re capable of competing against quality teams like Ontario.”
Baker’s bid for a playoff berth will depend on its next three matches, at La Grande on Oct. 15, home against Pendleton on Oct. 18, and at Ontario on Oct. 24.
“That’s our goal, if we want to get a playoff game we need to beat La Grande and Pendleton as well,” Benites said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.