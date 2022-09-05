The Baker boys soccer team, which includes players from Powder Valley and Pine Eagle, traveled to Southern Oregon last weekend for a pair of matches against two schools from Klamath Falls, Mazama and Henley.
Against Mazama on Friday, Sept. 2, Baker controlled its goal, and the match, from the start, eventually winning 4-1.
“About 20 minutes into the game Alan Bedolla scored our first goal on penalty kick, then Diego Quintela scored the second goal assisted by Austin Hayes,” Baker coach Victor Benites said. “Third goal came from Alan Bedolla, assisted by Danny Cunningham, fourth goal game from Aldo Duran on a corner kick by Diego Quintela.”
On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Bulldogs had to head to Lakeview for a match against Henley, as the air quality was poor in Klamath Falls due to wildfire smoke.
Henley won 9-1.
“A really good team,” Benites said of the Hornets.
Diego Bedolla scored Baker’s lone goal, on a penalty kick.
Baker has two straight home games scheduled this week, Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against McCall, Idaho, and Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon against Payette, Idaho. Both will be on the pitch at the Baker Sports Complex.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.