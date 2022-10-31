Noah Lien

Baker goalkeeper Noah Lien makes a save on Sept. 8, 2022, against McCall.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker boys soccer season ended with a 3-0 loss to Molalla in a Class 4A play-in game on Saturday, Oct. 29, but coach Victor Benites was pleased with the team’s progress.

“It’s a good feeling being able to look back and see that all the hard work kids and coaches put in to get this far,” Benites said.

