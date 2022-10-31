Baker goalkeeper Noah Lien makes a save on Sept. 8, 2022, against McCall.
The Baker boys soccer season ended with a 3-0 loss to Molalla in a Class 4A play-in game on Saturday, Oct. 29, but coach Victor Benites was pleased with the team’s progress.
“It’s a good feeling being able to look back and see that all the hard work kids and coaches put in to get this far,” Benites said.
Baker didn’t qualify for the playoffs in 2021.
On Saturday against Molalla — the match was played at nearby Estacada High School — the Bulldogs had trouble controlling the field.
Molalla scored two goals to lead 2-0 at halftime, but the deficit could have been larger if not for Baker goalkeeper Noah Lien.
“Noah had some really good saves,” Benites said.
Molalla added a third goal late in the second half for the final margin.
“I thought we played a good game, we had some good chances to score,” Benites said.
After a season record of 3-7-4, Benites is optimistic about the prospects for 2023.
“I’m only losing seven players out of this year, so I have a bunch of them coming back,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.