The Baker boys golf team matched its best result ever by tying for second place at the Class 4A state tournament at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Banks, a two-day event that ended Tuesday.
Baker tied with Valley Catholic of Beaverton, three strokes behind state champion Banks.
Baker also finished second in the 2013 state tournament.
Baker was led by freshman Isaiah Jones, who shot consecutive rounds of 4-over par 76 on Monday and Tuesday to tie for fourth overall with Aaron Brown, a senior from Banks.
A fellow freshman, Jaxon Logsdon, placed 16th overall with rounds of 82 on Monday and 87 Tuesday. Senior Jesse Maldonado was one stroke back, tied for 18th, after shaving six shots off his first round, going from an 88 Monday to 82 Tuesday. Sophomore Kaden Conklin improved by nine shots, with an 84 Tuesday following a 93 on Monday. He tied for 29th. Senior Gavin Stecher had rounds of 89 and 94 to finish 37th.
The Baker girls placed eighth in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A tournament at Eagle Crest near Redmond.
Junior Gretchen Morgan led Baker with a 27th-place finish after rounds of 102 and 110. Senior Caitlin Lien was 31st with two rounds of 107, freshman Lilly Wilson was 43rd with rounds of 104 and 130, and senior Makenna Shamion was 47th with rounds of 117 and 127.
