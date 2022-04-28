Baker's Jesse Maldonado placed third in the individual standings with a round of 76 during the Baker Invitational on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Quail Ridge Golf Course. Maldonado tied for third at the Wine Valley Invitational on Wednesday, April 27, near Walla Walla, Washington.
For the second time this week the Baker boys golf team brought its A game to the greens, taking the team title at the Wine Valley Invitational on Wednesday, April 27, near Walla Walla, Washington.
Baker’s score of 310 strokes for the top four players was the lowest in coach Mike Long’s tenure.
The Bulldogs also placed first at the Baker Invitational on April 25 at Quail Ridge.
Freshman Isaiah Jones, who was medalist at the Baker tournament with an even-par round of 70, duplicated that feat at the Wine Valley Invitational, firing another par round, this time a 72 on a course that Long said is difficult.
Fellow freshman Jaxon Logsdon, who also plays baseball for the Bulldogs, was one stroke behind at 73.
Jesse Maldonado shot an 82, tying for third with Jack Lesko of DeSales High School of Walla Walla, the host school.
Kaden Conklin was fourth with an 83.
“I was looking at scores from last year,” Long, “And our guys all dropped from 5 to 25 strokes and still wanted it to be better.”
Baker’s Gavin Stecher shot a round of 90, and Palmer Chandler carded a 93.
In the team standings, Tri-City Prep was a distant second behind Baker, at 353. Walla Walla was third at 357. Other teams competing were DeSales, Mac-Hi and St. John.
Although it was a co-ed invitational, just three Baker girls players competed, so the Bulldogs didn’t have a team score.
Baker’s players were tightly group, led by Makenna Shamion’s round of 119. Gretchen Morgan carded a 120, and Lilly Wilson had a 121.
“The best part about all the golfers is how much they like each other and playing together,” Long said. “Most of the girls and boys went out and played golf after the (Baker) tournament Monday.”
The Baker boys will travel to Scotch Pines in Payette, Idaho, on Monday, May 2, for the district tournament.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.