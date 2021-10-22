With juniors Thaddeus Pepera and Jordan Mills leading the way, the Baker boys cross-country team won the team title at the Pioneer Run meet on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Milton-Freewater.
Pepera crossed the line first in 18:06.79, followed by Mills in 18:15.7.
Baker had two other runners in the top seven — freshman Daniel Brown placed fourth in 18:43.9, and junior Seth Mastrude was seventh in 19:20.3.
The Bulldogs had 25 points to easily outdistance second-place La Grande, with 40 points. Mac-Hi was third with 57 points, and Ontario fourth with 100 points.
In the girls meet, Baker had six runners in the top 10 and finished second to La Grande with 35 points to the Tigers’ 22.
La Grande runners claimed the first four places.
The meet was good preparation for the district event, set for Friday, Oct. 29, since both are on the same course, Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
“We like the course, it’s flat and fast and so that helps them know how to run it next week,” Cole said. “I think overall it was a great day and we are looking forward to districts. The kids felt really good about the way they competed as far as working on the skills that we were wanting to address.”
Boys results
• Reeve Damschen, junior, 11th, 20:41.09
• Tanner Lucas, sophomore, 14th, 21:08.2
• Karsten Cikanek, freshman, 15th, 21:20.4
• Gaige Birmingham, junior, 24th, 23:34.8
• Mathew Wernicke, freshman, 25th, 23:47.2
• Tristain Mulkey, freshman, 31st, 26:27
Girls results
• Emma Baeth, senior, 5th, 20:10.59.
• Sofia Kaaen, freshman, 6th, 21:02.79
• Sydney Lamb, senior, 7th, 21:37.09
• Katie Spaugh, sophomore, 8th, 21:41.9
• Emma Timm, sophomore, 9th, 21:43.09
• Annastasia Johnson, freshman, 10th, 22:11.4
• Paige Marlia, sophomore, 11th, 23:48.59
• Avery Collier, freshman, 14th, 24:35.9
• Sarah Plummer, senior, 15th, 24:46.59
• Lilly Collins, freshman, 19th, 27:31.7
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.