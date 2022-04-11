PENDLETON — Paced by medalist Isaiah Jones and runner up Jesse Maldonado, the Baker boys golf team won the team title at a tournament at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton on Friday, April 8.

Jones carded an 84 and Maldonado was one shot back at 85 for the Bulldogs.

Kaden Conklin shot a 93 and Gavin Stecher had an 100 to give Baker a team score of 362.

Ontario was a distant second at 402.

Baker had just two girls players available as the state FBLA conference coincided with the tournament.

Lilly Wilson shot a 120, and Makenna Shamion had a 138.

The Baker girls will have a home tournament on Monday, April 18, at Quail Ridge Golf Course. The Baker boys tournament at Quail Ridge is set for April 25.

