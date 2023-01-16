The Baker boys wrestling team won its opening and closing duals at the Oregon Classic this weekend in Redmond, beating Hidden Valley, 40-31, on Friday, Jan. 13, and beating North Marion, 45-33, on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the third-place bracket.

“The guys wrestled well, it was the first time really since the first go at Columbia that we’ve been able to wrestle as a (whole) team,” Baker coach Jeris Stephens said.

