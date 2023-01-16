The Baker boys wrestling team won its opening and closing duals at the Oregon Classic this weekend in Redmond, beating Hidden Valley, 40-31, on Friday, Jan. 13, and beating North Marion, 45-33, on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the third-place bracket.
“The guys wrestled well, it was the first time really since the first go at Columbia that we’ve been able to wrestle as a (whole) team,” Baker coach Jeris Stephens said.
The Bulldogs have dealt with injuries and illness since that first tournament of the season on Nov. 30.
“Once the kids come together and cheer each other on, it’s a special moment,” Stephens said.
After topping Hidden Valley, Baker lost duals later Friday to two of Oregon’s best Class 4A squads, Cascade and Crook County.
The Bulldogs opened Saturday’s action with a close loss to Henley, 43-31, but they finished strong, beating North Marion 45-33 in the third-place bracket.
Baker was at a disadvantage in all duals, having to forfeit both 182- and 220-pound classes.
Stephens said the Bulldogs are improving consistently.
“Each one of them is performing better on a daily basis, it’s really good to see, especially now coming into our dualing season,” Stephens said.
Baker will travel to Nyssa on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for a dual, then head to La Grande on Friday, Jan. 20 for another dual.
Baker’s lone home dual match of the season is set for Jan. 25 against Pendleton. The time hasn’t been set.
Oregon Classic
Friday, Jan. 13 duals
Baker 40, Hidden Valley 31
• 108: Joey Duncan (Baker) won by forfeit.
• 115: Luis Rosales (Baker) def. Lorenzo Duenas by major decision, 14-5.
• 122: Aldo Duran (Baker) def. Patrick Ainsworth by fall (46 seconds).
• 128: Sage Darlington (Baker) def. Izaiah Reed by fall (1:39).
• 134: Sam Larsen (Hidden Valley) def. Nolan Briels by fall (58 seconds).
• 140: Daniel Maldonado (Baker) def. Colton Kopp by fall (1:35).
• 147: Gabe Lacombe (Hidden Valley) def. Riley Martin by major decision, 13-0.
• 154: Nathaniel Breyman (Hidden Valley) def. Alex Wise by fall (2:55).
• 162: Zach Humphrey (Hidden Valley) def. Ben Coburn, 10-3.
• 172: Ryan Brown (Baker) def. Daniel Vasquez by fall (21 seconds).
• 184: Gage Ayres (Hidden Valley) won by forfeit.
• 197: Cade Lind (Baker) def. Brayden Gayheart by fall (1:38).
• 222: Double forfeit
• 287: Ty Bradbury (Hidden Valley) def. Andrew Sandberg by fall (5:15).
Cascade 64, Baker 13
• 108: Skyler Sutton (Cascade) def. Joey Duncan by fall (1:11).
• 115: Lane Baker (Cascade) def. Luis Rosales by fall (2:35).
• 122: Aldo Duran (Baker) def Brody Copple, 5-4.
• 128: Sage Darlington (Baker) def. Payton Burlingame by major decision, 10-1.
• 134: Nolan Briels (Baker) def. Hunter Dayer by fall (1:11).
• 140: Connor Stapleton (Cascade) def. Axel Marvin by fall (3:23).
• 147: Trenton Wymore (Cascade) def. Daniel Maldonado by fall (1:11).
• 154: Matthew Hinkle (Cascade) def. Alex Wise by fall (1:37).
• 162: Ethan Coates (Cascade) def. Ben Coburn by major decision, 12-0.
• 172: Caleb Darby (Cascade) def. Ryan Brown by fall (26 seconds).
• 184: Blake Perlichek (Cascade) won by forfeit.
• 197: Tucker Melton (Cascade) def. Cade Lind by fall (1:34).
• 222: Andrew Snyder (Cascade) won by forfeit.
• 287: Riley Tingle (Cascade) def. Andrew Sandberg by fall (1:51).
Crook County 63, Baker 12
• 108: Chance Yancey (Crook County) def. Joey Duncan by fall (3:12).
• 115: Duke Wentzel (Crook County) def. Luis Rosales by fall (47 seconds).
• 122: Landon Lavey (Crook County) def. River Clark by fall (40 seconds).
• 128: Justin England (Crook County) def. Sage Darlington by fall (39 seconds).
• 134: Robert Lacey (Crook County) def. Nolan Briels by fall (37 seconds).
• 140: Ross Mckinney (Crook County) def. Daniel Maldonado by fall (3:05).
• 147: Cutter Marsh (Crook County) def. Riley Martin by fall (4:13).
• 154: Gavin Sandoval (Crook County) def. Alex Wise by fall (25 seconds).
• 162: Palmer Smith (Crook County) def. Ben Coburn, 7-0.
• 172: Ryan Brown (Baker) def. Colton Porfily by fall (4:29).
• 184: Double forfeit.
• 197: Jubal Brumble (Crook County) def. Cade Lind by fall (1:03).
• 222: Preston Duke (Crook County) won by forfeit.
• 287: Andrew Sandberg (Baker) won by forfeit.
Saturday, Jan. 14 duals
Henley 43, Baker 31
• 108: Joey Duncan (Baker) def. Ryan Douglas, 5-3.
• 115: Luis Rosales (Baker) def. Emma Poe by fall (1:13).
• 122: Dylan Clark (Henley) def. Aldo Duran by fall (4:35).
• 128: Riley Ore (Henley) def. Sage Darlington, 8-2.
• 134: Cole Davis (Henley) def. Nolan Briels by fall (1:48).
• 140: Daniel Maldonado (Baker) def. Trapper Cundall by major decision, 11-3.
• 147: Riley Martin (Baker) def. Cohen Redman by fall (4:57).
• 154: Michael Quintero (Henley) def. Alex Wise (Baker) Fall 2:46.
• 162: Estefan Muneton (Henley) def. Ben Coburn by major decision, 11-1.
• 172: Luke Chase (Henley) def. Ryan Brown by fall (2:23).
• 184: Andrew Benjamin (Henley) won by forfeit.
• 197: Cade Lind (Baker) def. Carlos Alvarez by fall (58 seconds).
• 222: Matthew Mccoy (Henley) won by forfeit.
• 287: Andrew Sandberg (Baker) won by forfeit.
3rd Place Match
Baker 45, North Marion 33
• 108: Joey Duncan (Baker) def. Levi Farrens by fall (2:28).
• 115: Luis Rosales (Baker) def. Brody Ruby by fall (49 seconds).
• 122: Aldo Duran (Baker) def. Jesus Barba by fall (3:18).
• 128: Sage Darlington (Baker) def. Irvin Ibanez, 8-1.
• 134: Nolan Briels (Baker) def. Kaden Cha by fall (3:32).
• 140: Orin Newkirk (North Marion) def. Daniel Maldonado by fall (1:52).
• 147: Riley Martin (Baker) def. Josiah Diaz by fall (2:50).
• 154: Alex Wise (Baker) def. Pedro Guzman by fall (1:13).
• 162: Zachariah King (North Marion) def. Ben Coburn by fall (5:08).
• 172: Antonio Guarnieri (North Marion) def. Ryan Brown by fall (43 seconds).
• 184: Sergio Barba (North Marion) won by forfeit.
• 197: Cade Lind (Baker) def. Giovanni Velazquez by fall (44 seconds).
• 222: Omar Martinez (North Marion) won by forfeit.
• 287: Nolan Miller (North Marion) def. Andrew Sandberg, 2-0.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.