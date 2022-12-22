Aldo Duran.jpg

Baker's Aldo Duran was named outstanding wrestler at the Pendleton Red Lion Invitational Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He won three matches to claim the individual title at 120 pounds, leading the Bulldogs to third place out of 19 schools in the team standings.

PENDLETON — Baker’s Aldo Duran won an individual title and five of his teammates placed third as the Bulldogs finished third out of 19 schools in the Pendleton Red Lion Invitational wrestling tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Duran, who was also named outstanding wrestler in the tournament, won three matches, two by fall, to win the title at 120 pounds. In the championship match he won by 10-4 decision over Thomas Winn of Burns.

