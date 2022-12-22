PENDLETON — Baker’s Aldo Duran won an individual title and five of his teammates placed third as the Bulldogs finished third out of 19 schools in the Pendleton Red Lion Invitational wrestling tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Duran, who was also named outstanding wrestler in the tournament, won three matches, two by fall, to win the title at 120 pounds. In the championship match he won by 10-4 decision over Thomas Winn of Burns.
Finishing third for Baker/Powder Valley were Joey Duncan at 106 pounds, Sage Darlington at 132, Daniel Maldonado at 138, Graison Stone at 170, and Jacob Mills at 182.
“The kids really wrestled well, surprising considering the plague and sickness,” Baker coach Jeris Stephens said, referring to recent bouts of illness that have affected the team. “Just seems like the minute we get ahead we get hit again.”
Stephens said Duran, a sophomore, “wrestled well the entire time.”
“And Jacob Mills coming coming back from being sick but still placing 3rd. Pretty much all the kids won the last match of the day.”
Stephens said he emphasizes the importance of wrestlers finishing an event strong.
“Helps build confidence to overcome adversity, you know, to finish out the day strong and go from there,” he said. “Even if they do lose, to take something positive from that, and there’s always room for improvement.”
Stephens said the Bulldogs continue to improve early in the season.
“They’re starting to chain wrestle and put moves together,” he said, seeing his athletes maturing competitively, describing it as learning “a violent ballet.”
Baker will return to the mats Jan. 6-7 at the Rollie Lane Invitational in Idaho, which Stephens said will be a highly competitive event with up to 600 wrestlers.
Pendleton Red Lion Invitational, Dec. 21
Baker/Powder Valley individual results
Joey Duncan, 106 pounds, 3rd, 15.5 points
• Quarterfinal, def. Samuel Espinoza, Ontario, by fall (29 seconds).
• Semifinal, lost to Kempton Richardson, Burns, 8-3.
• Consolation semifinal, def. Ian Sandberg, Baker, by technical fall.
• 3rd-place, def. Romeo Castillo, Hood River Valley, by fall (36 seconds).
Ian Sandberg, 106, 5th, 2 points
• Quarterfinal, lost to Dawson Tremper, Pendleton, by fall (18 seconds).
• Consolation semifinal, lost to Joey Duncan, by technical fall.
• 5th-place, def. Samuel Espinoza, Ontario, by fall (4:38).
Luis Rosales, 113, 7th
• Quarterfinal, lost to Leyton Adams, Hood River Valley, 8-5.
• Consolation round 1, lost to Preston Slawson, Irrigon, by fall (5:30).
• 7th-place, bye.
Aldo Duran, 120, 1st, 22 points
• Quarterfinal, def. Mathew Menchaca, Nyssa, by fall (3:26).
• Semifinal, def. Ethan Zimmerman, Pendleton, by fall (48 seconds).
• 1st-place, def. Thomas Winn, Burns, 10-4.
Marcus Chamberlain, 126, 17th
• First round, lost to Henry Barnes, Burns, by fall (2:27).
• 17th place, lost to Edwin Villaneuva, East Valley, by fall (2:08).
River Clark, 126, 13th, 5 points
• Second round, lost to Jayden Esquiro, Madras, 4-0.
• Consolation round 2, lost to Carter Van Meter, Sisters, 5-0.
• Consolation round 3, def. Harley Scott, The Dalles, by fall (2:45).
• 13th-place, def. Maddix Nelson, Hood River Valley, by fall (2:33).
Nolan Briels, 126, 12th, 3 points
• Second round, lost to Canon Winn, Burns, by fall (1:44).
• Consolation round 2, def. Gavino Lica, Hood River Valley, by forfeit.
• Consolation round 3, lost to William Savage, Nyssa, by major decision.
• 11th-place, lost to Landon Willman, Pendleton, 8-4.
Sage Darlington, 132, 3rd, 22 points
• First round, def. Caleb Woodruff, Nyssa, by fall (1:16).
• Second round, def. Brennan Frutos, Sisters, by fall (1:08).
• Quarterfinal, def. Austin Avina, Madras, by fall (3:03).
• Semifinal, lost to Owen Golter, Pendleton, by technical fall.
• 3rd-place, def. Jacob Smith, Hood River Valley, by major decision, 12-4.
Sam Nelson, 132, 11th, 7 points
• First round, def. Tripper Malin, Pendleton, in overtime, 13-6.
• Second round, lost to Nathan Beck, Nyssa, by fall (1:26).
• Consolation round 2, def. James Cupp, Elgin, by fall (55 seconds).
• Consolation round 3, lost to Lenin Leon, East Valley, by major decision, 9-0.
• 11th-place, def. Derek Waterbury, East Valley, by fall (1:49).
Daniel Maldonado, 138, 3rd, 17 points
• First round, def. Daniel Jackson, Madras, by fall (1:19).
• Quarterfinal, def. Hector Campos, East Valley, 3-2.
• Semifinal, lost to Carson Farlow, Hood River Valley, by fall (3:41).
• 3rd-place, def. Irwyn Marguia, Irrigon, by fall (2:43).
Ben Coburn, 160, 8th, 7 points
• Second round, def. Emilio Romero, Irrigon, by fall (3:07).
• Quarterfinal, lost to Ashton Wilson, Nyssa, by fall (1:23).
• Consolation round 3, lost to Alexander Delatorre, The Dalles, by major decision, 11-2.
• 7th-place, lost to Ryan Brown, Baker, by fall (4:03).
Ryan Brown, 160, 7th, 10 points
• Second round, def. Samuel Blosser, Hood River Valley, by fall (44 seconds).
• Quarterfinal, lost to Jack Lieuallen, Pendleton, by fall (39 seconds).
• Consolation round 3, lost to Isaiah Lemmon, Echo, by major decision, 12-3.
• 7th-place, def. Ben Coburn, Baker, by fall (4:03).
Graison Stone, 170, 3rd, 16 points
• First round, def. Landon McManon, Heppner, 7-2.
• Quarterfinal, def. Christian Bunn, Nyssa, by fall (1:59).
• Semifinal, lost to Easton Kemper, Burns, by fall (1:52).
• 3rd-place, def. Julian Morehouse, The Dalles, by major decision, 9-1.
Jacob Mills, 182, 3rd, 19 points
• First round, def. Isaiah Salazar, The Dallers, by fall (1:27).
• Quarterfinal, def. Connor Tennant, Hood River Valley, by fall (4:28).
• Semifinal, lost to Joseph Lathrop, Elgin, by fall (1:22).
• 3rd-place, def. Keith Reece Madras, by fall (47 seconds).
Andrew Sandberg, 285, 5th, 14 points
• First round, def. Luis Campos-Mendoza, Umatilla, by fall (2:29).
• Quarterfinal, lost to Nathan Neveau, Pendleton, by fall (3:17).
• Consolation round 2, def, Kale Spenst, Pendleton, by fall (2:49).
• 5th place, def. Omar Sedano-Perales, Hood River Valley, by fall (2:29).
