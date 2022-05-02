The Baker baseball team closed April with dominating league wins over the Mac-Hi Pioneers on Senior Day at the Sports Complex Friday, April 29.
Baker trailed briefly, 2-0, in the first game but tied the score with a run in the third inning and then broke open the game with six more runs in the fourth to lead 8-2. Baker went on to win 15-5.
The fourth inning proved pivotal in both games, as the Bulldogs delivered a barrage of runs in that inning in the second game, scoring 13 times en route to a 16-0 win.
The offensive onslaughts were bookended by strong pitching and solid defense, as the Bulldogs committed only one error in each game.
Baker, which has won four straight games, improved to 6-2 in Greater Oregon League play and to 12-8 overall.
The first few innings of the first game on a sunny afternoon left spectators wondering if they were in for a grudge match, as Mac-Hi led 2-1 after the first inning.
But walks and hits stacked up quickly for Baker in the bottom of the fourth. Baker took the lead for good, at 3-2, when Connor Chastain, who was hit by pitches in six at-bats, was hit, driving in a run.
Jaxon Logsdon followed with a two-run single, and Logan Capon drove in two more runs with a double to push Baker’s lead to 7-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, an error by Mac-Hi led to three more Baker runs.
The Pioneers scored three runs in the top of the sixth to cut Baker’s lead to 11-5, but Baker closed out the game in the bottom of the inning with four more runs for a 10-run lead.
Logsdon’s single plated Hayden Younger with the game-ending run.
Younger, as well as Alex Crawford, Caiden Benson, Capon and Logsdon, each connected on two hits.
Starting pitcher Silas Carter had nine strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
Between games, Baker’s seniors, accompanied by parents, were honored on the field. Capon, Marco Rosales, Younger, Benson, Chastain, Silas Carter, Crawford and Cody Skidgel are Baker’s graduating seniors.
The second game started slow, with neither team scoring in the first inning.
But Baker scored three runs in the bottom of the third, and the Bulldogs had a season-high 13 runs during a devastating fourth inning for the Pioneers despite a pitching change.
Nineteen Baker batters came to the plate during the inning. Hudson Spike’s three-run triple to right field opened the floodgates as the Bulldogs batted through their lineup twice.
Capon threw a complete game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He walked only one batter.
Baker now returns to the road, traveling to Homedale, Idaho, for a 3 p.m. PDT game on Tuesday, May 3, then heading to Ontario on Thursday, May 5, for a league doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. PDT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.