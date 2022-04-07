Baker’s softball team was poised to start Greater Oregon League play with an easy win over Mac-Hi on Wednesday, April 6, at Milton-Freewater.
But suddenly it wasn’t easy.
Or, ultimately, a win.
Leading 9-2 going into the bottom of the last inning, the Bulldogs gave up eight runs to the Pioneers and lost 10-9.
That final half-inning was a litany of hits, walks and errors, any one of which, had it gone the other way, might well have resulted in a Bulldog win, Baker coach Sonny Gulick said.
The game-winning single, which came with two outs, epitomized the Mac-Hi rally, he said.
The ball was just out of the reach of second baseman Kiley Jo Aldrich.
The Pioneers had other hits earlier in the inning that also found the open ground between Baker defenders.
“They were hitting all those prime spots to push runs across,” Gulick said.
Mac-Hi had four hits in the seventh inning, along with five walks and a passed ball. Baker also had two of its three errors in the inning.
Gulick said his young team, which was missing a couple of players, also “panicked a little bit.”
It was the first time this season that the Bulldogs had to try to stem a last-inning rally.
“I told them, you just have to learn to win in those close situations,” Gulick said. “It’s not a loss I wanted to take.”
In the second game Baker took a 3-0 lead early, but Mac-Hi had another big inning — five runs in the fourth to take a 10-6 lead — and the Pioneers held on to complete the sweep with an 11-8 win.
Gulick said he was happy with his team’s response to the extreme disappointment of how the first game ended.
“We got three runs on the board right out of the gate,” he said. “I thought we showed great growth with the way we went into game two.”
Game one
After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Baker’s bats awakened in the second inning as the Bulldogs scored seven runs.
The first three hitters reached base, Kaycee Cuzick and Candace Peterson with singles, and Kaci Anderson with a walk. Courtesy runner Kaydence Thomas scored the first run of the game on Oakley Anderson’s ground ball. Kaci Anderson scored on a wild pitch, and Sydney Fry drove in Peterson with a single to boost Baker’s lead to 3-0.
Oakley Anderson scored on Salissa Chesterman’s groundout. With two outs, Brooklyn Rayl and Cuzick each had an RBI single, and Kaci Anderson drove in the seventh run with a double.
Mac-Hi cut the lead to 7-2 with two runs in the fifth, and Gulick said the Pioneers would have scored more in that inning and in the sixth if not for a pair of key defensive plays in the outfield.
In the fifth, Fry ended the inning with a tough catch in right field.
And with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Chesterman made a play in left field that likely saved two runs.
“We played good softball until the last inning,” Gulick said.
Cuzick was dominant in the circle through six innings. She had 13 strikeouts. At the plate she was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and 2 RBIs. Fry was also 3 for 4 with an RBI. Kaci Anderson was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Makayla Rabourne was 2 for 3.
Game two
After taking the quick 3-0 lead, Baker gave up three runs in the bottom of the first, and Mac-Hi took a 5-3 lead with two more runs in the second.
But the Bulldogs rallied to lead 6-5 after four innings. Rayl had an RBI single and Aldrich stole home in the fourth to give Baker the lead.
Another big inning proved costly, though, as the Pioneers responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Two runners scored on a wild pitch to give Mac-Hi a 7-6 lead, and the Pioneers scored four more runs with two outs.
Baker cut the lead to 11-8 in the sixth on Aldrich’s RBI double and Rabourne’s run-scoring single, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get anything going in the seventh.
Rabourne was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Cuzick 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Aldrich 3 for 4 with an RBI, Rayl 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Fry had two more hits.
Baker outhit Mac-Hi in both games — 11 to 9 in the first and 13 to 7 in the second.
“We hit the ball very well all day,” Gulick said. “Nine and eight runs is enough to win most games.”
He’s confident those wins will come if Baker can cut back on walks and errors. The Bulldogs gave up 11 walks to Mac-Hi’s two in the second game, and committed eight errors while the Pioneers had only one miscue in the field.
Gulick said several of Baker’s walks in the second game were on close calls at the plate.
He credited Rayl, who wasn’t expecting to pitch, for throwing very well to start the second game before giving way to Cuzick in the fourth inning.
Baker, 4-4 on the season, will travel to Nyssa on Monday, April 11, for a single game at 2 p.m. PDT, and then head to Marsing, Idaho, on Wednesday, April 13, with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. PDT.
Baker returns to GOL play on Friday, April 15, playing host to Ontario in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
Game one
Baker 0 7 0 0 0 2 0 — 9
Mac-Hi 0 0 0 0 2 0 8 — 10
Cuzick and K. Anderson. Perkins, Giguire (2) and Herndon, Perkins (3).
Game two
Baker 3 0 1 2 0 2 0 — 8
Mac-Hi 3 2 0 5 1 0 x — 11
Rayl, Cuzick (4) and K. Anderson. Giguire and Perkins.
