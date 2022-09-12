UNION — Sofie Kaaen placed fifth and Daniel Brown was eighth to pace Baker’s cross-country teams at the 45th-annual Catherine Creek Scamper on Friday, Sept. 9 at Catherine Creek State Park.
The event is unusual, most notably for its notorious mud pit that runners must navigate twice.
The meet also divides boys and girls varsity runners into separate flights, with the top three runners for each team in one race and the others competing in a different race.
“So, the team score is quirky,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “But we felt good on how we matched up with the other teams. Our girls team finished fourth overall which we felt very good with.”
Kaaen and Brown, both sophomores, ran in the first flight.
“Daniel Brown had a very impressive race, showing that he has worked hard on his running over the summer,” Cole said. “I expect continued improvements with Daniel in the years ahead.”
Pine Eagle’s Cooper Gover placed sixth in the boys varsity first flight.
In the second varsity flight, Baker’s Nate Jensen placed fourth, and Karsten Cikanek was fifth.
“Nate Jensen continues to get faster every race and is becoming a very positive force on the varsity team,” Cole said.
In the girls varsity second flight, Baker’s Paige Marlia placed 10th.
“Page Marlia ran very strong and showed a lot of grit at the end of the race, outkicking two others at the finish line,” Cole said.
In the girls JV race, Cole said Gwen Rasmussen set a personal best and “ran very confidently.”
Baker’s JV girls placed second in the team standings, while Baker’s JV boys were third.
Catherine Creek Scamper
Boys varsity, flight 1-2-3
Daniel Brown, 8th, 19:31.2; Thaddeus Pepera, 12th, 20:14.3; Hunter Bingham, 14th, 20:18.2
Pine Eagle results
Cooper Gover, 6th, 19:16.7; Cole Morgan, 20th, 21:26.7; Gideon Tubbs, 27th, 23:43.1
Boys varsity, flight 4-5-6-7
Nate Jensen, 4th, 20:47.3; Karsten Cikanek, 5th, 20:50.2; Jordan Mills, 11th, 21:38.3; Seth Mastrude, 12th, 21:44.3
Pine Eagle results
Dallin Guertz, 39th, 29:09.1
Boys JV
River Clark, 15th, 22:24.9; William Spriet, 16th, 22:25.1; David Farber, 17th, 22:32.5; Tanner Lucas, 18th, 22:44.5; Cade Hearne, 19th, 22:46.1; Richard Engstrom, 22nd, 23:09.7; Jack Joseph, 25th, 23:25.6; Caleb Hills, 30th, 23:42.7; Kegan Bott, 35th, 24:17.6; Sam Nelson, 37th, 24:48.8; Clark Norton, 39th, 24:49.3; Gideon Farber, 58th, 26:38.4; Seth Holden, 63rd, 27:29.1; Tristan Mulkey, 76th, 30:23.2
Middle School boys (2,500 meters)
Tristan Klecker, 8th, 10:58.4; Jarrin Bott, 35th, 11:59; Orrin Anderson, 53rd, 13:20.5; Jayce Allen, 55th, 13:37.3; Austin Mahon, 60th, 14:59.2
Sixth grade boys (2,500 meters)
Gavin Tubbs (Pine Eagle), 18th, 13:42.1; Walt Anderson, 19th, 13:42.8
Girls varsity, flight 1-2-3
Sofie Kaaen, 5th, 23:11.1; Emma Timm, 14th, 25:14.1
Pine Eagle results
Evie Davis, 24th, 31:52.4
Girls varsity, flight 4-5-6-7
Paige Marlia, 10th, 25:54.5; Katie Spaugh, 11th, 25:54.8; Tyler Gressley, 12th, 25:56.9
Girls JV
Gwen Rasmussen, 9th, 25:42; Sage Cuzick, 17th, 27:57.1; Riley Hurliman, 22nd, 30:14; Avery Collier, 23rd, 30:20.6; Lilly Collins, 37th, 32:56.6
Middle School girls (2,500 meters)
Matty Gressley, 7th, 11:19.5; Taryn Niday, 16th, 12:31.5; Ruby Heriza, 23rd, 13:00.7; Molly Rasmussen, 30th, 13:47.6; Anne Hindman, 34th, 14:30.1; Grace Tracy, 37th, 14:40; Olive Carlson, 41st, 15:24.4; Adelaid Walden, 61st, 22:43.3
Pine Eagle results
Lindsey Brown, 8th, 11:21.9
Sixth grade girls (2,500 meters)
Mayli Taylor, 24th, 15:12.8
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.