ONTARIO — The Baker boys finished third, and the girls were fifth at the Crosby Invitational cross-country meet on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Treasure Valley Community College.
Junior Hunter Bingham placed 13th in the individual standings to pace Baker.
Sophomore Sofie Kaaen was Baker’s top girls runner, finishing seventh.
Sophomore Daniel Brown won the boys JV race. His time of 17:50.79 would have been eighth in the varsity standings and was fastest among Baker runners.
1st, Union, 44; 2nd, Fruitland, 77; 3rd, Baker, 108; 4th, Parma, 108; 5th, La Grande, 138; 6th, Burns, 140; 7th, New Plymouth, 195; 8th, Vale, 208; 9th, Weiser, 228; 10th, Ontario, 248; 11th, Nyssa, 284; 12th, Pendleton, 294
1st, Union, 56; 2nd, Parma, 74; 3rd, La Grande, 80; 4th, Burns, 109; 5th, Baker, 129; 6th, Vale, 142; 7th, New Plymouth, 160; 8th, Fruitland, 192; 9th, Pendleton, 208
Hunter Bingham, 13th, 18:06.54; Angel DeArcos, 20th, 18:31.51; Thaddeus Pepera, 22nd, 18:32.54; William Spriet, 26th, 18:42.22; Jordan Mills, 27th, 18:46.32; Nate Jensen, 35th, 19:02.09; Tanner Lucas, 42nd, 19:42.63
Daniel Brown, 1st, 17:50.79; Seth Mastrude, 3rd, 19:22.72; Cade Hearne, 9th, 20:30.59; Jack Joseph, 12th, 21:10; Clark Norton, 16th, 21:54.27; Caleb Hills, 20th, 22:39.05; Kegan Bott, 22nd, 22:45.24; Tristan Mulkey, 37th, 26:46.93; Sam Nelson, 47th, 34:19.37
Sofie Kaaen, 7th, 21:01.68; Gwen Rasmussen, 23rd, 22:55.90; Paige Marlia, 36th, 24:13.4; Maddy Gagnon, 39th, 24:27.07; Katie Spaugh, 41st, 24:46.46; Tyler Gressley, 49th, 25:58.74
Sage Cuzick, 6th, 25:48.24; Annastasia Johnson, 7th, 25:58.54; Riley Hurliman, 9th, 27:25.69; Avery Collier, 13th, 28:04.20; Lilly Collins, 21st, 30:44.04
