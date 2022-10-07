Daniel Brown.jpg

Baker's Daniel Brown won the boys JV race at the Crosby Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.

 Kcia Fletcher/Contributed Photo

ONTARIO — The Baker boys finished third, and the girls were fifth at the Crosby Invitational cross-country meet on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Treasure Valley Community College.

Junior Hunter Bingham placed 13th in the individual standings to pace Baker.

