EUGENE — With a pair of sophomores leading the way, the Baker boys finished fifth and the girls were 10th in the team standings at the Class 4A state cross-country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lane Community College.
Sofie Kaaen was Baker’s top individual finisher, placing 10th in the girls race.
Fellow sophomore Daniel Brown was 13th in the boys race.
In the team standings, the Baker boys, with 167 points, were just 3 points behind fourth-place Marist Catholic, at 164. The Dalles won the team title with 57 points.
La Grande won the girls team title.
In the boys Class 2A/1A race, also at Lane Community College, Pine Eagle senior Cooper Gover placed 10th in a time of 16:53.9.
“State was a great success,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “The boys team goal was to place fourth or better at state and we missed that by 3 points. So that was disappointing for the kids, but they did everything they could have and you can’t do any better than that.”
Cole said Kaaen, who set a season personal best, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 20:20.5, ran “a very impressive race for a sophomore.”
“She stayed tough in a group of about five or six runners battling for the sixth to 10th medal positions,” Cole said. “When that happens it makes it even more of a mental and physical race knowing that she could not give up any positions if she wanted to medal. She hung in there really tough even with another runner making one last move on her the last 100 meters.”
Cole said she was pleased with all seven Baker girls. Freshman Gwen Rasmussen was Baker’s second runner, finishing 38th overall in 21:54.5.
“With half the team running at state for the first time, they all worked together really well and ran like a team,” Cole said. “I am very proud of them and the way they have competed all season.”
On the boys side, Cole said Brown was in the back of the pack in the first half mile but moved up steadily, running a season personal best of 17:30.2.
“He is still learning his best race strategy and becoming his own runner more and more,” Cole said. “Last year he was 36th at state, so looking forward to what next year might have in store.
“Thaddeus Pepera also ran really tough,” Cole said.
“He knew he had to go out hard and he did just exactly that and hung on for a long time, but unfortunately there was just too much race. Thaddeus did just what he had to do so I am really proud of his courage.”
Freshman William Spriet set a personal season record, finishing 36th, and Baker’s second finisher, in 18:08.8.
“William Spriet continues to grow as a runner,” Cole said. “He started the season out being our 10th runner and every race he kept getting stronger and more confident. He is physically and mentally tough and has great potential in his career.”
Cole said the state meet was a fitting conclusion to the season, with both the boys and girls teams qualifying.
“All the kids have been just amazing this year,” Cole said. “They race with all their heart and do what is asked of them every day. We are really going to miss our seniors, Thaddeus Pepera, Jordan Mills, Seth Mastrude and Angel DeArcos. I could not ask for better leadership, both on the team and on the course. My team, and especially us coaches, are going to miss these four young men.”
Class 4A state cross-country meet
Baker boys individual results
Daniel Brown, 13th, 17:30.2
William Spriet, 36th, 18:08.1
Thaddeus Pepera, 38th, 18:09.7
Hunter Bingham, 48th, 18:16.8
Jordan Mills, 58th, 18:30.0
Angel De Arcos, 66th,18:38.9
Nathaniel Jensen, 78th 19:12.1
Baker girls individual results
Sofia Kaaen, 10th, 20:20.5
Gwen Rasmussen, 38th, 21:54.5
Maddy Gagnon, 48th, 22:22.2
Annastasia Johnson, 69th, 23:44.6
Katie Spaugh, 75th, 24:09.0
Paige Marlia, 85th, 24:49.6
Sage Cuzick, 86th, 24:58.6
