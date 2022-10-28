Baker's Daniel Brown won the boys JV race at the Crosby Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario. He also placed first in the district meet, on the same course, on Friday, Oct. 28.
ONTARIO — Both the Baker girls and boys cross-country teams qualified for the Class 4A state meet with their performances at the district meet Friday, Oct. 28 at Treasure Valley Community College.
The top two teams in the four-team league advanced to the state meet
Nov. 5 at Eugene.
In the boys district race, Baker sophomore Daniel Brown finished first overall, senior Thaddeus Pepera was fourth, senior Angel DeArcos was sixth, and senior Jordan Mills was seventh. The Baker boys were first in the team standings in unofficial results, Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
The Baker girls placed second at the district meet, led by sophomore Sofie Kaaen’s fourth-place finish. Freshman Gwen Rasmussen placed seventh.
