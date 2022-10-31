Baker will have a big presence at the Class 4A state cross-country championships Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Both the Baker boys and girls teams qualified for the state meet with their performances at the district meet Friday, Oct. 28 at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
“It was a fantastic finish for our regular season,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “We are looking forward to heading to Eugene.”
Baker won the boys team title — the sixth straight for the Bulldogs — and the girls finished second.
The Baker boys, led by sophomore Daniel Brown’s individual title and senior Thaddeus Pepera in fourth place, had five runners in the top 10. Baker finished with 27 points, well ahead of runner-up La Grande, with 43.
“Daniel and Thaddeus went out in a group of four for about the first mile and a half before Daniel opened it up, and was too much for the others to stay with him,” Cole said.
The Baker girls had 45 points, finishing second to La Grande (21).
Sophomore Sofie Kaaen was fourth overall, and freshman Gwen Rasmussen (seventh) and junior Maddy Gagnon (eighth) were also in the top 10.
“Sofie Kaaen continues to get more confident all the time, as does Maddie Gagnon,” Cole said.
Tanner Lucas won the boys JV race.
Pine Eagle senior Cooper Gover qualified as an individual for the Class 1A/2A boys meet, also Nov. 5 at Lane Community College, by finishing sixth at the district meet Oct. 28 in Pendleton.
Baker’s individual results from the district meet:
