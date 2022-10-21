With senior Thaddeus Pepera leading the way, the Baker boys cross-country team won the team title at the Gold Rush Run on Thursday, Oct. 20 at John Day.
Pepera finished fourth overall, completing the 3.1-mile course in 16:17.
Baker sophomore Daniel Brown placed seventh in 16:37.8 as the Bulldogs beat runner up Crook County.
The Baker girls, who also had two runners in the top 10, placed third in the team standings behind first-place Burns and runner up Heppner.
Sophomore Sofie Kaaen was sixth overall in 20:12.8, and freshman Gwen Rasmussen was ninth in 21:15.2.
“This was an excellent meet for both the boys and girls teams,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “The course was flat and fast, and ran a little short, but the kids did a great job capitalizing on it as well. We are in our second week of a more speed focus at practice and so they also felt the effect of that as well. It is difficult to even single out outstanding performances because they all ran amazingly. Thaddeus Pepera had been in a little slump but he kicked that big time in this race.”
The Pine Eagle boys team placed fifth, led by senior Cooper Gover, who was in fifth place overall at 16:28.1.
Thursday’s meet was the last before Baker competes in the district meet Oct. 28 at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, with a chance to qualify for the state meet Nov. 5 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
“This race was just what both the boys and girls teams needed going into districts next Friday,” Cole said. “We are all very excited.”
Gold Rush Run
Team scores
BOYS
1st, Baker, 46; 2nd, Crook County, 57; 3rd, Heppner, 73; 4th, Burns, 91; 5th, Pine Eagle, 133; 6th, Grant Union, 136; 7th, Umatilla, 184.
GIRLS
1st, Burns, 36; 2nd, Heppner, 51; 3rd, Baker, 58; 4th, Crook County, 87; 5th, Weston-McEwen, 133; 6th, Grant Union, 137
Individual results
BOYS VARSITY (Baker and Pine Eagle runners)
Thaddeus Pepera, 4th, 16:17; Cooper Gover (PE), 5th, 16:28.1; Daniel Brown, 7th, 16:37.8; William Spriet, 12th, 17:18.1; Angel DeArcos, 13th, 17:22; Jordan Mills, 15th, 17:26.9; Hunter Bingham, 22nd, 17:52; Seth Mastrude, 25th, 18:06.4; Gideon Tubbs (PE), 28th, 18:20.1; Nate Jensen, 30th, 18:30.1; Cole Morgan (PE), 31st, 18:37.8; Gabe Brown (PE), 32nd, 18:41; Dallin Guertz (PE), 52nd, 25:18.9.
BOYS JV
Karsten Cikanek, 3rd, 18:23.3; Tanner Lucas, 5th, 19:04.9; Caleb Hills, 8th, 19:15.6; Jack Joseph, 9th, 19:23.4; Cade Hearne, 10th, 20:01.1; Kegan Bott, 11th, 20:06.8; Seth Holden, 15th, 22:17.5; Tristan Mulkey, 18th, 24:11.3.
GIRLS VARSITY
Sofie Kaaen, 6th, 20:12.8; Gwen Rasmussen, 9th, 21:15.2; Katie Spaugh, 13th, 21:59.8; Maddy Gagnon, 14th, 22:07.5; Paige Marlia, 17th, 22:34.8; Tyler Gressley, 20th, 23:13.3.
GIRLS JV (Baker and PE runners)
Annastasia Johnson, 2nd, 23:19.6; Sage Cuzick, 5th, 24:54.2; Riley Hurliman, 6th, 25:53.7; Lilly Collins, 7th, 26:26.1; Evie Davis (PE), 8th, 26:28.5.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.