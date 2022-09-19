WALLOWA LAKE — With Daniel Brown and Thaddeus Pepera leading the way with top 10 finishes, the Baker boys cross-country team placed second in the Wallowa County Invitational meet on Friday, Sept. 16.
Brown, a sophomore, finished eighth overall in a time of 18:27.8.
Pepera, a senior, was 10th in 18:44.2.
Pine Eagle senior Cooper Gover placed fifth overall in 17:39.4.
“Daniel Brown is running really strong,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
In the boys JV meet, Baker finished first, with three runners in the top four — William Spriet, 2nd, Tanner Lucas, 3rd, and Angel DeArcos, 4th.
Spriet, who is a freshman, will move to the varsity team as a result of his time, Cole said.
In the girls meet, Baker sophomore Sofie Kaaen placed fourth and the Bulldogs were fifth in the team standings.
“Sofie Kaaen continues to get stronger all the time,” Cole said. “She ran really smart and patient.”
Kaaen trimmed just over a minute from her time on the Wallowa Lake course from last year.
Union won the boys title, and La Grande was the top girls team.
“Friday’s race was a huge success,” Cole said. “In cross-country, with every course being so different, the best way to compare how a runner or team is doing is by comparing to their personal records on that course. Every runner who ran that same course last year had a PR, some by a minute.”
Lucas, for instance, ran 1 minute, 50 seconds faster than he did on the same course in 2021.
Avery Collier, who finished ninth in the girls JV race, also cut nearly 2 minutes off her time from last year.
“Avery is a different runner this year, much more confident and willing to push herself,” Cole said.
“I am really excited about where we currently are and the potential we have to keep growing,” Cole said. “Some of my kids are a little frustrated because they haven’t ran as fast as they did at Caldwell, which was a flat, fast course. We still have a couple more weeks until we run a fast course again, so we are working on trusting the process and being patient, but they are putting in the work and time so I have no concerns — we just have to keep positive and realize how good they are running.”
Baker will travel to the Oregon Coast this weekend to compete in the Three Course Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Camp Rilea near Warrenton.
Wallowa County Invitational
Baker and Pine Eagle (PE) results
Varsity Boys
Cooper Gover (PE), 5th, 17:39.4; Daniel Brown, 8th, 18:27.8; Thaddeus Pepera, 10th, 18:44.2; Nate Jensen, 16th, 19:19.4; Karsten Cikanek, 18th, 19:29.4; Hunter Bingham, 20th, 19:37.2; Jordan Mills, 24th, 19:54.6; Gideon Tubbs (PE), 35th, 21:08.5; Seth Mastrude, 36th, 21:10.5; Gabe Brown (PE), 43rd, 21:40.5
Varsity Girls
Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 22:01.5; Emma Timm, 22nd, 23:53.2; Katie Spaugh, 23rd, 23:54.2; Gwen Rasmussen, 27th, 24:21.7; Paige Marlia, 29th, 24:44.6; Tyler Gressley, 34th, 25:59.9
JV boys
William Spriet, 2nd, 20:16.0; Tanner Lucas, 3rd, 20:21.1; Angel DeArcos, 4th, 20:49.3; David Farber, 8th, 21:53.0; River Clark, 9th, 21:57.5; Cade Hearne, 10th, 22:01.4; Clark Norton, 19th, 23:17.3; Sam Nelson, 25th, 24:33.5; Gideon Farber, 28th, 25:06.7; Seth Holden, 29th, 25:37.8; Dallin Guertz (PE), 34th, 27:55.7; Tristan Mulkey, 38th, 29:12.6
JV girls
Sage Cuzick, 6th, 27:23.1; Riley Hurliman, 7th, 27:52.4; Maddy Gagnon, 8th, 28:00.1; Avery Collier, 9th, 28:47.1; Evie Davis (PE), 11th, 29:14.6; Lilly Collins, 15th, 31:30.7
Middle School boys
Tristan Klecker, 23rd, 12:03.4; Orrin Anderson, 30th, 12:34.1; Jayce Allen, 46th, 14:26.1; Austin Mahon, 49th, 15:05.5
Middle School girls
Matty Gressley, 2nd, 11:19; Ruby Heriza, 18th, 12:50.9; Taryn Niday, 25th, 13:30.1; Molly Rasmussen, 28th, 13:34.6; Grace Tracy, 30th, 13:56; Anne Hindman, 33rd, 14:27.6; Anaya Sanchez, 36th, 14:50.5; Olive Carlson, 47th, 15:37.9
Sixth grade boys
Gavin Tubbs (PE), 15th, 13:31.9
