The Baker boys cross-country team finished fourth, and the Bulldog girls were sixth at the Baker Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30 at Quail Ridge Golf Course.

Sophomore Sofie Kaaen was 13th overall, in a time of 22:27.2, to pace the Baker girls varsity on a warm, sunny afternoon.

