The Baker boys cross-country team finished fourth, and the Bulldog girls were sixth at the Baker Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30 at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Sophomore Sofie Kaaen was 13th overall, in a time of 22:27.2, to pace the Baker girls varsity on a warm, sunny afternoon.
Senior Thaddeus Pepera finished the hilly 5K route around the golf course in 18:52.2 to finish 19th overall and lead the Baker boys varsity.
Union won the boys team title. La Grande finished first in the girls meet.
Baker coach Suzy Cole said she was pleased with Baker’s results, especially considering several runners weren’t feeling well.
“Hunter Bingham and Will Spriet continue to progress nicely,” Cole said.
Bingham was Baker’s second boys finisher, placing 20th overall, and Spriet was 33rd overall.
Baker will compete in the Crosby Invitational on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario.
“Thursday will be a fast course, so looking forward to it,” Cole said.
Baker Invitational
Team Scores
BOYS
1st, Union, 50; 2nd, Heppner, 99; 3rd, Enterprise, 116; 4th, Baker, 122; 5th, Burns, 140; 6th, Parma, 141; 7th, La Grande, 181; 8th, Stanfield/Echo, 195; 9th, Vale, 201; 10th, Grant Union, 247; 11th, Pendleton, 250; 12th, Elgin, 310.
GIRLS
1st, La Grande, 27; 2nd, Enterprise, 66; 3rd, Burns, 91; 4th, Union, 98; 5th, Parma, 113; 6th, Baker, 144; 7th, Greenleaf Friends, 191; 8th, Pendleton, 205; 9th, Vale, 240; 10th, Grant Union, 264.
Boys varsity Baker and Pine Eagle results
Thaddeus Pepera, 19th, 18:52.2; Hunter Bingham, 20th, 18:54.3; Angel DeArcos, 24th, 19:21.4; Jordan Mills, 31st, 19:37.2; William Spriet, 33rd, 19:50.4; Nate Jensen, 34th, 20:01; Gabe Brown (PE), 39th, 20:27; Karsten Cikanek, 50th, 20:54.9; Gideon Tubbs (PE), 52nd, 21:01.2; Seth Mastrude, 59th, 21:32.4
Boys JV Baker and Pine Eagle results
Tanner Lucas, 7th, 20:24.9; Cade Hearne, 13th, 21:15.3; David Farber, 19th, 21:42.4; Clark Norton, 20th, 21:55.3; Jack Joseph, 23rd, 22:05.7; Kegan Bott, 25th, 22:14.5; Caleb Hills, 26th, 22:26.7; Seth Holden, 37th, 24:51.4; Gideon Farber, 39th, 25:11.6; Dallin Guertz (PE), 42nd, 25:48.4
Boys junior high
Peter Davis (PE), 20th, 12:14.8; Tristan Klecker, 23rd, 12:23.7; Orrin Anderson, 67th, 13:51.2; Jarrin Bott, 69th, 13:58.4; Gavin Tubbs (PE), 83rd, 15:18.5; Jayce Allen, 115th, 19:21.2.
Girls varsity
Sofie Kaaen, 13th, 22:27.2; Gwen Rasmussen, 27th, 23:21.5; Emma Timm, 32nd, 23:47.5; Tyler Gressley, 50th, 25:13.4; Katie Spaugh, 52nd, 25:20.7; Paige Marlia, 56th, 25:39.8; Sage Cuzick, 64th, 27:55.5
Girls JV
Maddy Gagnon, 9th, 26:20.3; Annastasia Johnson, 12th, 26:47.5; Riley Hurliman, 16th, 27:13.7; Avery Collier, 20th, 28:18.4; Evie Davis (PE), 25th, 29:36.7; Lilly Collins, 26th, 29:52.1
Girls junior high
Matty Gressley, 3rd, 12:15.5; Ruby Heriza, 33rd, 14:12.7; Taryn Niday, 46th, 14:48.5; Molly Rasmussen, 52nd, 15:12; Anne Hindman, 53rd, 15:16.5; Grace Tracy, 56th, 15:37.2; Anaya Sanchez, 72nd, 16:45.6
