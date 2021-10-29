Baker will be sending both boys and girls cross-country teams to the state championship meet Nov. 6 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Led by junior Thaddeus Pepera’s first-place overall performance, the Baker boys won the team title at the district meet on Friday, Oct. 29 at Milton-Freewater.
The Baker girls, paced by freshman Sofia Kaaen, who finished fifth overall, took second place behind La Grande.
The top two teams qualify for the state meet.
“On the girls’ side we went out and we ran really tough,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “We were hoping to break up La Grande’s runners, but La Grande ran incredibly tough today. I am very happy with the way that the girls competed, and their effort. I am not disappointed whatsoever.
“On the boys’ side, the boys came out and did exactly what they were hoping to do, they ran well as a group,” Cole said. “I think Daniel (Brown) was second and Jordan (Mills) was fourth. So they stuck together and ran really well. They were pretty happy with their times, they felt really good about their races.”
Other Baker results, including official times, were not available by press time Friday afternoon.
Complete results will be published in the Nov. 2 issue of the Baker City Herald.
