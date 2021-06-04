In the middle of playing three games in three days, the Baker boys basketball team fought off fatigue, and a feisty Powder Valley squad, to stop the Badgers, 75-47, on Wednesday, June 2 in the Baker gym.
Baker coach Jebron Jones said he encouraged the Bulldogs to focus on unselfish team play.
“We need to make the extra pass, and I think they did a good job doing that, and we got easy buckets,” Jones said.
The fast pace of the game was challenging for Baker, coming off a tough 73-66 win at Vale the previous evening. But the Bulldogs adjusted, taking a 21-13 lead over the Badgers after one quarter.
“They’re (Powder Valley) scrappy, we all know those kids, living 20 minutes down the road,” Jones said. “We knew they were going to play hard, so I had to do something to try and get them out of their comfort zone, and the kids did a good job tonight.”
Baker extended its lead to 40-27 at halftime, but Jones said he emphasized to the Bulldogs a few areas they could improve on in the second half.
“They beat us with every loose ball, they beat us on the boards, and they still did that in the second half, but we created more turnovers, which led to easy layups,” Jones said.
A pair of freshmen led Baker, as Paul Hobson scored a game-high 26 points, including a trio of three-pointers, while Hudson Spike added 18 points and two three-pointers.
Jones said he was impressed with Spike’s shot selection.
“I kind of know his game a lot, I know where he likes to get his work in,” Jones said. “He hit his shots, got into the lane, ran the floor, and did what I asked him to do.”
Jones said he was proud of Baker’s collective effort.
“Just how hard the kids played, I was proud of them taking the initiative to do the little extra stuff in the second half to get the job done,” Jones said.
Justin Ash, Kaden Krieger and Cole Martin each had eight points for the Badgers. Ethan Stephens and Clay Martin added seven points each.
Baker (4-1) will go for a fifth straight win Monday, June 7 when the Bulldogs travel to North Powder for a rematch against the Badgers at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
POWDER VALLEY (47)
Ash 3 2-2 8, Stephens 2 2-2 7, Krieger 4 0-2 8, Clay Martin 2 3-4 7, Dixon 2 1-1 5, Secl 0 0-0 0, Cole Martin 4 0-1 8, McCall 2 0-0 4, Golar 0 0-0 0, Proffit 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 47.
BAKER (75)
Gambleton 4 2-2 11, Quintela 2 0-0 4, Younger 4 2-4 10, Ogan 0 0-0 0, Dalke 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Spike 8 0-0 18, Hobson 8 7-8 26, Wright 0 0-0 0, Pepera 0 0-0 0, Van Arsdall 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Morrison 0 0-0 0, McCulloch 0 0-0 0, Conklin 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 11-14 75.
Powder Valley 13 14 10 10 — 47
Baker 21 19 23 12 — 75
Three-point baskets — Gambleton, Spike 2, Hobson 3, Stephens. Total fouls — Powder Valley 12, Baker 19
THURSDAY, June 3
BAKER (78)
Gambleton 4 0-0 9, Quintela 4 1-1 9, Younger 4 1-3 9, Ogan 0 0-1 0, Dalke 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Spike 7 3-4 15, Hobson 5 1-1 14, Wright 2 0-1 4, Pepera 0 0-0 0, Van Arsdall 5 1-2 11, Mitchell 2 0-2 4, Morrison 0 0-0 0, Conklin 0 0-0 0, McCulloch 0 0-0 0, Harper 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 7-15 78.
ONTARIO (44)
Hendrickson 1 0-0 3, Reyna 1 0-0 2, Mendoza 2 1-2 6, Garfias 0 202 2, Smith 0 202 2, Nielson 4 3-4 12, Anzaldua 3 0-0 6, Rolden 1 0-0 2, Benites 0 0-0 0, Helmick 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 8-10 44.
Baker 26 17 24 11 — 78
Ontario 7 18 9 10 — 44
Three-point baskets — Gambleton, Hobson 3, Spike, Hendrickson, Mendoza, Nielson, Helmick 3. Total fouls — Baker 12, Ontario 12.
