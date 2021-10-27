The Baker boys soccer team concluded its season with an 8-0 loss to Mac-Hi on Monday, Oct. 25 at Milton-Freewater.

Baker ended with a 1-9-1 record.

Mac-Hi (10-2-1), ranked seventh in the Class 4A standings, will advance to the playoffs.

In the first 25 minutes of the match Monday, neither team scored.

But the Pioneers broke through with four goals late in the half.

The match ended early in the second half after Mac-Hi took an 8-0 lead.

Baker coach Victor Benites said he’s eager for the 2022 season, with many experienced players returning.

“I can’t wait because I know we will be back stronger and with more experience we will be a better team,” Benites said.

