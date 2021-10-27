Baker falls in season finale By COREY KIRK ckirk@bakercityherald.com Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Baker boys soccer team concluded its season with an 8-0 loss to Mac-Hi on Monday, Oct. 25 at Milton-Freewater.Baker ended with a 1-9-1 record.Mac-Hi (10-2-1), ranked seventh in the Class 4A standings, will advance to the playoffs.In the first 25 minutes of the match Monday, neither team scored.But the Pioneers broke through with four goals late in the half.The match ended early in the second half after Mac-Hi took an 8-0 lead.Baker coach Victor Benites said he’s eager for the 2022 season, with many experienced players returning.“I can’t wait because I know we will be back stronger and with more experience we will be a better team,” Benites said. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +3 Will ‘Coach Rodgers’ have alternate sleeping quarters in wake of back pain before Packers’ win over Washington? Already without Davante Adams, Packers lose another receiver — Allen Lazard — to COVID-19 protocols Big Sky teams recognize pros, cons of new transfer rules Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
