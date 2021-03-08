With the Friday Night Lights finally illuminating the field, the Baker Bulldogs started their abbreviated football season with a 21-12 loss on Friday, March 5 at Vale.
It was Baker’s first game since a Class 4A playoff quarterfinal loss at Banks in November 2019.
“That game did not go as expected for us,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said of Friday’s loss to the Class 3A Vikings.
After two weeks of practice, Ramos said he was confident as the Bulldogs took the field at Vale.
“We had seen them on film and we’ve prepared all week for what they were going to do,” Ramos said. “It’s always difficult in the first game of the year to know what to expect from the opponent since we haven’t seen them yet. What we saw is what we expected to see.”
One thing Ramos didn’t expect to see was his starting quarterback, senior Kaden Myer, go down with a shoulder injury early while playing defense.
Ramos had to turn over the signal-calling duties to senior Gabe Gambleton, and occasionally freshman Paul Hobson, for the rest of the game.
“We are still trying to figure out how to move forward without Kaden, it’s going to change some things, right now we are kind of undecided with thinking which guys are going to get which reps,” Ramos said.
After Vale took a 7-0 lead, Baker closed the gap when Gambleton led the Bulldogs on a scoring drive that he finished with a two-yard sneak into the end zone late in the first quarter.
The PAT failed and Baker trailed 7-6.
There the score remained at halftime, and Ramos was optimistic about the second half.
“We knew if we fixed a couple of things and if we kind of got some momentum in the second half we knew we were going to be fine,” he said.
Those hopes were dashed during a brief sequence in the middle of the third quarter.
After failing to convert on third down, Baker punted.
Vale junior John Wolfe ran the kick back for a touchdown, and the Vikings led 14-6.
On the subsequent kickoff, Baker couldn’t secure the ball and Vale took advantage with its second touchdown in less than a minute.
The Vikings led 21-6.
“The two special team kind of miscues just kind of killed us,” Ramos said.
Baker didn’t give up, though.
The Bulldogs got back into the game on a play that could foreshadow the next few years for Baker.
Hobson found fellow freshman Hudson Spike on a 25-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter. The PAT failed again, but the Bulldogs trailed just 21-12 with more than a full quarter left.
Baker couldn’t sustain the momentum from the Hobson-Spike scoring connection, though, and neither team scored thereafter.
Ramos said that despite the disappointment of a loss, he was impressed with Baker’s offensive line.
“Our front line, we are big and athletic and experienced, we are going to have to lean on that moving forward,” Ramos said. “When we executed well during the first half those guys blocked well, Gauge (Bloomer) ran the ball well and ran hard.”
The biggest factor in the game — aside from the two special teams miscues that led to 14 of Vale’s 21 points — was Baker’s struggles on third down. The Bulldogs converted just one of nine such opportunities.
“We have some things to work on,” Ramos said. “We do need to execute better on offense, so I think that’s going to be a big focus for us this week is fixing some errors, getting some kids just tuned up a little bit better.”
The loss didn’t diminish the Bulldogs’ excitement about playing in an actual game for the first time in more than 15 months.
“We are happy to be playing, that’s for sure, I’m probably going to be continuing to say that every week,” Ramos said.
Baker will return to the road this week, traveling to Prineville to take on North Bend at Crook County High School Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m.
Baker’s first home game is scheduled for Friday, March 19 against Nyssa at 7 p.m.
Nyssa routed Ontario 46-14 on March 5.
Baker 6 0 6 0 — 12
Vale 7 0 14 0 — 21
Baker individual statistics
• Passing: Hobson, 4-6, 90 yards, 1 touchdown; Gambleton, 4-13, 26 yards
• Rushing: Bloomer, 13 for 80 yards; Kaden Myer, 3 for 17 yards; Gambleton, 7 for 15 yards, 1 TD
• Receiving: Gambleton, 2 for 49 yards; Spike, 2 for 41 yards, 1 TD; Delarosa, 3 for 20 yards; Hobson, 1 for 6 yards
