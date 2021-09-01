By COREY KIRK
The Baker girls soccer team struggled to get to the ball first and it was reflected in the score as the Bulldogs fell 10-2 to the Pendleton/Weston-McEwen Buckaroos on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker assistant coach Christine Teegarden said a focus for Baker, both in practice and in matches, is “to the ball” — encouraging players to control the ball on each possession. That’s a key to maintaining offensive momentum and getting shots on goal.
“When they get the ball, you see them stitch together passes, and do the right thing with it, so we are working on those things in practice, and we know that they are capable of it,” Teegarden said. “But if they aren’t first to the ball, then they can’t show what they can do.”
Pendleton/Weston-McEwen excelled in that phase of the game, and their aggressive play helped the Buckaroos score the first seven goals, all in the first half.
In the closing minutes of the half, Baker junior forward Sydnee Pierce dribbled past defenders and found the back of the net to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard.
Teegarden said Pierce’s goal exemplified what the Baker coaches are trying to teach.
“It’s literally what we have been working on, so when I see it in the game it makes me happy,” Teegarden said. “I was thrilled right before the first half and throughout the second half to see their passes, they were intentional rather than booting it up the field, that’s like a golden sign in the right direction.”
Although Baker trailed 7-1 at halftime, head coach Eric Layton continued to encourage the Bulldogs, saying that the score didn’t reflect the effort they were showing.
“Calling out those specific things that they weren’t getting first to the ball, and how that can change the game,” Teegarden said. “You can play better than that, and the score will reflect when you do.”
Pendleton/Weston-McEwen senior forward Reilly Lovercheck scored her fifth goal in the second half and the Buckaroos led 10-1.
Baker junior forward Brooklyn Jaca scored in the 15th minute, but the match was called at the 35th minute.
Teegarden was pleased with Baker’s improved play in the second half.
“We literally had two halves, back to back where changes were made and you saw it,” she said. “The fact that they were able to see and feel the difference for those few things in the first half and the second half, that’s what I want them to take with. You’re the same team, you are more tired now, and yet you are performing better.”
Baker, which fell to 0-3 on the season, travels to Ontario today, Sept. 2, to take on the Four Rivers Falcons at 4 p.m. PDT.
