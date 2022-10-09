Baker seemed to be stuck in the football version of neutral, until Kayden Garvin shifted into high gear.
The junior running back sprinted through a hole that his blockers blasted in The Dalles Riverhawks’ defense and raced into the south end zone at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium for the game’s first touchdown Friday, Oct. 7.
That score midway through the second quarter freed the Bulldogs from their sluggish start, and Baker cruised from there to a dominating 35-8 win.
The Dalles, one of four new members of the Greater Oregon League, scored its only points, via a touchdown and two-point conversion run, on the final two plays of the game.
Baker, playing at home for the first time in almost a month, improved to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in league play.
“It was nice to be home,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “We knew we could move the ball on them. Garvin ran the ball well. We’re going to have to be more balanced on offense.”
The Bulldogs, as they have all season, relied heavily on the passing attack led by junior quarterback Paul Hobson and a plethora of receivers.
Hobson completed 15 of 23 passes — to five different receivers — for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
But the Bulldogs also rolled up 108 rushing yards, led by Garvin’s 60 yards on 12 carries. He scored Baker’s first two touchdowns, the second coming from 2 yards out just 3 minutes after the first.
Baker’s defense stifled the Riverhawks, who attempted just five passes — two of which were intercepted.
The Dalles gained just 190 yards, and 179 were on the ground.
The Riverhawks’ plodding style was somewhat effective early — at least in terms of taking time off the clock and keeping the ball away from Baker’s potent offense.
The Dalles took the opening kickoff and gained two first downs on six straight running plays. A holding penalty left the Riverhawks with a fourth and 16, and Baker forced a punt, but by then the first quarter was already half over.
Baker started its first possession on its own 27. Hobson’s pass to freshman Rasean Jones for 8 yards gave the Bulldogs their first down. A holding penalty on Baker on fourth and 1 led to a punt, which bounced backward and gave the Riverhawks great field position at the Baker 46.
But The Dalles fumbled on third down, leading to a loss of 16 yards and another punt.
Baker started on its own 14, and on the second play Hobson hit junior Hudson Spike on a slant route. Spike broke loose and went for 38 yards before being tackled from behind by Andre Niko.
The first quarter ended with no score, and Baker facing a third and 5 from The Dalles 44.
After an incomplete pass, Hobson found junior Dash Bloomer open in the flat. Bloomer rumbled for 35 yards, giving Baker a first and goal.
But The Dalles intercepted Hobson’s pass inside the 10 with 10:34 left in the second quarter to thwart the Bulldogs’ scoring bid.
The Riverhawks took over on their own 15 and again moved slowly upfield. Quarterback Joshua Taylor completed his first pass, to running back Manatu Crichton-Tunai, for 7 yards for a first down to The Dalles 37 with 9:10 left in the quarter.
After two runs netted 6 yards, Garvin made what turned out to be the play that shifted momentum.
Taylor threw a long pass, and Garvin beat the receiver for the jump ball, hauling in the interception at the Baker 21 with 6:55 left in the first half.
On the first play from scrimmage, Hobson threw a similar pass except his target, Jones, leaped high and grabbed the ball for a 43-yard gain to the Riverhawks’ 35.
Garvin scored the first touchdown on the next play. Spike’s extra point gave Baker a 7-0 lead with 6:26 left in the half.
That sequence, with Baker taking quick advantage of a turnover, was repeated almost immediately.
On the ensuing possession, The Dalles’ center snapped the ball over Taylor’s head, and Baker junior lineman Izek Cleveland recovered the ball at the Riverhawks’ 15.
The Dalles defense tightened, though, and Baker faced a fourth and 4.
But Hobson’s hard count drew the Riverhawks offsides, and Garvin scored two plays later. Baker led 14-0 with 3:54 left in the half.
The Bulldogs weren’t quite finished.
Baker’s defense forced a punt on the next possession, and the Bulldogs had the ball at their own 42 with 2:05 left.
Hobson, running the 2-minute offense, completed three straight passes for first downs — 13 yards to Spike, 19 yards to senior Tate Powell and 11 yards to Jones, the last giving Baker a first down at The Dalles’ 13 with just over a minute left.
Hobson then found Bloomer open, and he dragged a defender for a couple yards, stretching the ball across the goal line with 57 seconds left.
Baker went into the locker room leading 21-0.
The Bulldogs quickly forced another punt on the first possession of the second half.
Then Baker, running a fast tempo offense, moved steadily down the field on a 70-yard drive. Hobson converted a fourth and 2 by racing around right end on a quarterback keeper to keep the drive alive.
Junior Malaki Myer ran for 17 yards, and Powell took a short pass from Hobson for 2 yards for the touchdown. Baker led 28-0 with 9:06 left in the third quarter.
Spike completed the scoring, this time from his defensive back position. He stepped in front of Taylor’s pass and ran for 39 yards for a touchdown with 5:48 left in the third quarter. He then kicked the extra point to make the score 35-0.
The rest of the game was anticlimactic.
Ramos said he was happy to see sophomore running back Sage Joseph take advantage of his changes, gaining 25 yards on two carries, including a 20-yard gain.
Baker was without another sophomore running back, Jaxon Logsdon, with a shoulder injury sustained in the loss at La Grande on Sept. 30.
A key factor in the win over The Dalles was Baker’s ability to capitalize on turnovers. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns after each of the Riverhawks’ three miscues.
“We want to be opportunistic,” Ramos said.
He attributed Baker’s slow start on offense in part to The Dalles using a defense that’s a bit different from what other teams have employed.
“We had to figure out what they’re doing, and adjust,” Ramos said.
The Riverhawks didn’t do anything that Baker hadn’t seen on game tapes, he said, but turning what you’ve practiced into performance during a game can sometimes take time.
Baker will complete its regular season schedule with three league games, two at home, and Ramos said “every game is really important.”
Baker will play host to Madras in the homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs travel to Prineville to take on Crook County on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., then return home for the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. against Pendleton/Nixyaawii.
