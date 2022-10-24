PRINEVILLE — Baker’s football team appeared to be well on its way to rolling past the Crook County Cowboys and clinching a Class 4A playoff berth on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22 at Prineville.
Kayden Garvin’s pair of 3-yard touchdown runs had given the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
But then the momentum shifted even more rapidly than the weather did a day earlier when the first storm of the autumn brought rain and much cooler temperatures.
Crook County, one of the four new members of the Greater Oregon League, intercepted quarterback Paul Hobson’s pass on Baker’s third drive.
The Cowboys capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown run.
But that, unfortunately for the Bulldogs, was just the beginning.
Crook County ended scoring 34 straight points in a span that extended well into the third quarter.
Baker rallied with two straight touchdowns to get as close as 34-25 in the fourth quarter, but Baker couldn’t recover the subsequent onside kick. The Cowboys returned two interceptions for touchdowns and went on to a 48-31 win.
“We did not bring our A game on Saturday, and our C game was not good enough to win,” Baker coach Jason Ramos said. “It was a very disappointing loss. We need to recover quickly because we have a big game against Pendleton this week on Senior Night.”
The Bulldogs, 5-3 on the season, will close out the regular season by playing host to the Buckaroos, another GOL newcomer, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
The playoff scenario is straightforward, said Buell Gonzales Jr., athletic director for the Baker School District.
If Baker beats Pendleton, the Bulldogs will clinch one of the GOL’s three playoff spots. If Baker loses, its season ends.
Pendleton, 6-2 overall, is alone in second place in the league at 4-1, behind 5-0 La Grande, which beat Pendleton 33-20 on
Friday, Oct. 21. Baker and Crook County are tied for third at 2-2.
If Baker beats Pendleton, and Crook County beats Madras on Friday, Oct. 28, there would be a three-way tie for second, with Baker, Pendleton and Crook County all 3-2 in GOL play.
The first potential tiebreaker is head-to-head results, but that doesn’t work because Baker would have beaten Pendleton, Pendleton beat Crook County, and Crook County beat Baker.
The next tiebreaker is comparing the teams’ RPI rating, Gonzales said.
And in that metric Baker fares well, with the highest RPI, as of Monday, Oct. 24, of the three teams, at No. 7. Pendleton was No. 12, and Crook County No. 17. Since Baker’s RPI would likely rise with a win over Pendleton, the Bulldogs and the Buckaroos would earn playoff bids, while Crook County would be left out.
Turnovers the difference
On Saturday at Prineville, Baker had the advantage in numerous statistical categories, including total yards (427 to 345), passing yards (325 to 149), first downs (19 to 18) and third-down conversions (8 of 12, compared to Crook County’s 2 of 9).
But it was one statistic — turnovers — that told the tale, as it so often does in football.Baker turned the ball over four times, Crook County only one.
After the first turnover, with the Bulldogs leading 13-0, “we just lost all momentum,” Ramos said.
“Our defense struggled to make plays when it counted, and our offense didn’t get back on track until late in the game.”
After the Cowboys went ahead 34-13 in the third quarter, Hobson started Baker’s rally with a 2-yard touchdown run. The extra point was wide and Baker trailed 34-19.
The Cowboys appeared poised to punch in another touchdown, but they fumbled at the goal line and Baker recovered at its own 1. On the first play from scrimmage, Malaki Myer ran free down the sideline and Hobson hit him in stride for a 99-yard touchdown to make it 34-25. Baker went for two points to get within seven points but the try failed.
Baker’s defense got a stop, but on the ensuing possession Crook County took back an interception for a 39-yard touchdown and a 41-25 lead.
The Bulldogs quickly advanced inside the Crook County 20, but a Cowboy defensive back stepped in front of Hobson’s pass and ran untouched for 85 yards for a touchdown.
Hobson connected with Myer again for a 15-yard touchdown, but there wasn’t enough time for Baker to mount a comeback.
Hobson completed 20 of 44 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. He also led Baker in rushing in 70 yards on nine carries. Garvin had 32 yards and the two early touchdowns.
Myer had five catches for 125 yards, Rasean Jones six catches for 95 yards, and Hudson Spike seven catches for 84 yards. Dash Bloomer had one catch for 10 yards.
On defense, Bloomer had six tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.
