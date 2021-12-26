Four Baker High School athletes were named to all-state teams recently, two from the Bulldog football team and two from the volleyball squad, both of which advanced to the Class 4A state playoffs.

Volleyball

Baker junior Jozie Ramos was named to the second team. Ramos was honored as the player of the year for the Greater Oregon League in helping lead the Bulldogs to the league title.

Baker’s lone senior, Lacy Churchfield, was an honorable mention all-state pick. She was a first-team all-league selection for the Greater Oregon League.

Football

Senior Gauge Bloomer was named to the honorable mention team as a linebacker. Bloomer also was one of the top running backs in the league.

Fellow senior Alex Ritter was an honorable mention all-state pick as an offensive lineman.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.