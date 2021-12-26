Baker football, volleyball players earn all-state honors Baker City Herald Dec 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Baker senior Gauge Bloomer carries the ball against La Grande during the Bulldogs’ Homecoming game Friday, Oct. 29. Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald Buy Now Baker junior Jozie Ramos tips the ball during a match against Ontario on Oct. 4, 2021, in the Baker gym. Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four Baker High School athletes were named to all-state teams recently, two from the Bulldog football team and two from the volleyball squad, both of which advanced to the Class 4A state playoffs.VolleyballBaker junior Jozie Ramos was named to the second team. Ramos was honored as the player of the year for the Greater Oregon League in helping lead the Bulldogs to the league title.Baker’s lone senior, Lacy Churchfield, was an honorable mention all-state pick. She was a first-team all-league selection for the Greater Oregon League.FootballSenior Gauge Bloomer was named to the honorable mention team as a linebacker. Bloomer also was one of the top running backs in the league.Fellow senior Alex Ritter was an honorable mention all-state pick as an offensive lineman. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jozie Ramos Team Honorable Mention Bloomer Sport American Football Volleyball Football Athlete Senior Alex Ritter Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers shows once again why the Packers would be wise to delay the Jordan Love era Four-star Bay Area QB Jaden Rashada includes Arizona in final list of schools +3 How Isaiah 'Big Tree' Mullens planted roots in the Wisconsin football defensive line Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.