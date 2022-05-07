DSC_0081.JPG
Baker's Emma Baeth won the 800 and 1,500 races at the 'Ray Day' Invitational on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the BHS track.

 Ian Crawford/Baker CIty Herald

The Baker girls track and field team nipped Pendleton by a half-point to win the team title at the 'Ray Day" Invitational meet Friday, May 6, at the BHS track.

The Baker boys finished second behind Pendleton in the event honoring the late Ray Uriarte, a longtime Baker track coach who died earlier this year.

In the girls meet, Bake finished with 110 points, to Pendleton's 109.5.

Powder Valley was 12th, and Pine Eagle 15th.

On the boys side, Baker amassed 105.5 points to finish behind Pendleton, with 127.

Powder Valley was third with 56 points. Pine Eagle was 16th in the 21-team event.

See individual results in the May 10, 2022, issue of the Baker City Herald.

