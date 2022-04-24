Led by Emma Baeth’s two individual wins, in the 800 and 1,500, and Anna Belding’s title in the 400, the Baker girls track team won the team title at the Wayne Invitational on Friday, April 22, at Vale High School.
Baker totaled 104 points to top McCall-Donnelly, Idaho, with 98 points. Nyssa was third with 93.
The Baker boys placed second, 13 points behind McCall-Donnelly.
Powder Valley placed sixth in the boys team standings, and the Badger girls were 10th.
Huntington scored one point in the boys meet and had several competitors in both the girls and boys meets.
On Saturday, April 23, at Eastern Oregon University, the Powder Valley boys won the team title at a Class 1A/2A/3A meet, nipping Joseph, 66 points to 65. Pine Eagle tied for 11th with Prairie City and Cove.
The Badger boys were led by Kaden Krieger, who swept the sprints, winning the 100, 200 and 400. Teammate Reece Dixon was second in the 100 and 200.
Pine Eagle’s Caleb Brown won the 800 and was second in the 1,500. The Spartans 4x400 relay team of Cooper Gover, Reid Davis, Brown and Cole Morgan finished first.
Crane won the girls meet with 100 points. Powder Valley was 13th and Pine Eagle 18th.
Powder Valley’s Dallee Bingham won the javelin. Pine Eagle’s Ella Randall was second in the shot put.
Wayne Invitational
Individual results (PV, Powder Valley; H, Huntington):
BOYS
100
Malaki Myer, 4th, 11.55; Wyatt Hawkins, 6th, 11.58; Colton Mathews (H), 27th, 12.57; Gaige Birmingham, 28th, 12.57; Damion Klosky (H), 31st, 12.66; Bailey Hicks (H), 37th, 13.24
200
Malaki Myer, 3rd, 23.34; Reece Dixon, (PV) 4th, 23.51; Wyatt Hawkins, 8th, 23.94; Diego Quintela, 10th, 24.14; Jackson Chandler (PV), 13th, 24.30
400
Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 51.93; Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 53.12; Jackson Chandler (PV), 5th, 55.05; Diego Quintela, 7th, 55.36; Angel DeArcos, 10th, 55.99; Nick Hughes, 31st, 1:07.04; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 33rd, 1:07.80
800
Peyton Waters, 5th, 2:16.93; Giacomo Rigueiro, 11th, 2:24.94; Seth Mastrude, 17th, 2:31.62; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 22nd, 2:50.00
1,500
Daniel Brown, 5th, 4:38.85; Jordan Mills, 7th, 4:52.87; Seth Mastrude, 8th, 4:53.98; Allen Bedolla (PV), 23rd, 5:35.94
3,000
Daniel Brown, 3rd, 9:59.94; Karsten Cikanek, 6th, 10:49.61; Hunter Bingham (PV), 7th, 11:22.44; Tanner Lucas, 14th, 12:28.76
110 hurdles
Dash Bloomer, 5th, 18.49; Thaddeus Pepera, 6th, 18.51; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 12th, 19.63; Casey Vaughan (PV), 15th, 21.27
300 hurdles
Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 42.01; Thaddeus Pepera, 2nd, 43.29; Casey Vaughan (PV), 12th, 51.30; Jordan Mills, 18th, 56.69
4x400 relay
Baker, 2nd, 3:43.23 (Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer, Angel DeArcos)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 3rd, 39-0.5; Tate Powell, 6th, 37-6; Logan Profitt (PV), 9th, 36-2; Caleb Kerns (PV), 19th, 33-6; Micah Shepard (H), 21st, 33-2; 25-9; Casey Vaughan (PV), 28th, 31-9; Jacob Mills, 29th, 31-8; Dante Lofton (H), 40th
Discus
Mike Gentry, 4th, 108-0; Tate Powell, 5th, 107-8; Micah Shepard (H), 9th, 91-7; Dillon Multop, 10th, 91-3.5; Logan Profitt (PV), 18th, 82-3; Caleb Kerns (PV), 19th, 81-0; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 24th, 75-8
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 1st, 148-7; Gaige Birmingham, 11th, 111-4; Micah Shepard (H), 13th, 107-9; Jacky To (H), 15th, 103-10; Colton Birmingham, 22nd, 92-0; Caleb Kerns (PV) 23rd, 89-9; Bryce Klosky (H), 31st, 75-3
High jump
Giacomo Rigueiro, Thaddeus Pepera, 5th, 5-4; Gabe Bott, 11th, 5-0; Colton Mathews (H), 11th, 5-0
Pole Vault
Gabe Bott, 6th, 9-6
Long jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 2nd, 19-3.75; Jackson Chandler (PV), 9th, 17-10; Tate Powell, 14th, 17-4.75; Kayden Garvin, 17th, 17-4; Dash Bloomer, 20th, 16-8.5; Colton Mathews (H), 21st, 16-8; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 25th, 16-3; Damion Klosky (H), 30th, 15-11
Triple jump
Dash Bloomer, 3rd, 39-6; Giacomo Rigueiro, 11th, 35-3.25; Izek Cleveland, 23rd, 30-0
GIRLS
100
Jayden Whitford, 20th, 14.32; Jaycee Gray (PV), 24th, 14.54; Colleen Carlsen (H), 30th, 15.05; Maddy Leggett (PV), 32nd, 15.23; Lani Pierce, 33rd, 15.26; Jodi Bingham (PV), 34th, 15.34; Alex Dewey (H), 35th, 16.84
200
Anna Belding, 3rd, 26.83; Ayla Bingham (PV), 6th, 28.17; Alexis Conant, 8th, 28.70; Jodi Bingham (PV), 22nd, 32.39; Lilly Collins, 28th, 33.53
400
Anna Belding, 1st, 1:03.42
800
Emma Baeth, 1st, 2:27.53; Emma Timm, 2nd, 2:37.54; Sydney Lamb, 4th, 2:43.23
1,500
Emma Baeth, 1st, 5:02.66
3,000
Sydney Lamb, 3rd, 12:05.78; Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 12:30.99
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 6th, 18.31; Alexis Conant, 11th, 19.46; Anna Johnson, 16th, 20.27; Natalia Mathes (H), 22nd, 22.86
300 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 2nd, 52.75; Anna Johnson, Jayden Whitford, 11th, 1:01.00
4x100 relay
Baker, 3rd, 53.06 (Anna Belding, Lillee Henry, Sofia Hanson, Jayden Whitford)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:24.57 (Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Emma Baeth); Powder Valley, 7th, 56.84 (Ayla Bingham, Jaycee Gray, Maddy Leggett, Jacey Anderson)
Shot put
Abby Cox (PV), 14th, 24-7; Ryann Paulsen, 17th, 23-8.5; Montana Williams, 18th, 23-6; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 20th, 23-2.5; Lilly Collins, 24th, 22-3; Hadley Wallace (PV), 34th, 19-11; Maria Errera (H), 35th, 19-9
Discus
Evan Rexroad, 11th, 73-6; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 16th, 67-6; Lilly Collins, 18th, 65-0.25; Colleen Carlsen (H), 19th, 64-10; Montana Williams, 24th, 60-0; Abby Cox (PV), 27th, 56-2; Hadley Wallace (PV), 37th, 50-9.5; Maria Errera (H), 39th, 46-11
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 2nd, 100-2; Dallee Bingham (PV), 7th, 82-6; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 11th, 77-2; Montana Williams, 19th, 68-6; Colleen Carlsen (H), 26th, 58-10; Meadoh Waldrop, 34th, 47-8; Maria Errera (H), 38th, 41-4
High jump
Brooklyn Jaca, 4th, 4-8; Jacey Anderson (PV), 7th, 4-6; Anna Johnson, Alexis Conant, 10th, 4-2; Emma Preissing (H), 10th, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen, 6th, 6-6
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 3rd, 15-4; Natalia Mathes (H), 10th, 14-0; Jaycee Gray (PV), Maddy Leggett (PV), 12th, 13-9; Lani Pierce, 25th, 12-8.25; Emma Preissing (H), 35th, 9-6
